Adam Charbonneau, owner of AJ’s Plumbing & Heating in the northern Ontario town of Iroquois Falls, has been allowing clients to pay him with bitcoin since May 2021. “I have a strong feeling crypto will take over our finance system as we know it,” he says. “And it’s another option for payment for my customers. It’s fast and secure. I personally prefer that to getting a cheque.”

Charbonneau also likes that bitcoin transactions can be much larger than e-transfers from banks, whose limits range from $3,000 to $5,000 in a 24-hour period.

He accepts bitcoin for his labour but not for parts and appliances like furnaces and water heaters. “My suppliers don’t accept bitcoin,” he says. “If they accepted [it], I would transact in bitcoin. It would be easier to do it that way.”

Charbonneau advertises the payment policy on his Facebook business page. Since last spring, he has only been paid in bitcoin three times, for a total of about $3,000, but the low uptake doesn’t faze him. He expected that customers’ use of bitcoin would start slowly.

At the moment, Charbonneau is putting his cryptocurrency into a long-term trust fund, rather than cashing it out, putting that money into his business or paying his own salary with it. Bitcoin’s dramatic price fluctuations are “stressful” for short-term investment and its value is too unstable, he says.

“Now isn’t the time to switch salaries into bitcoin,” says Charbonneau, who has three full-time employees. “In my opinion, [bitcoin will] head down in the next two years. I’m anticipating in April 2024 we’ll have a new rise, and we’ll be a lot higher than we are now. … My long-term goal is to purchase our own shop with earnings we get from bitcoin. We’ve been renting a shop for the last five years.”

Pros and cons of getting paid with cryptocurrency

If you’re offered payment in bitcoin, you’ll want to learn about the pros and cons, says Michael Wong, a principal of research, guidance and support at Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

The pros: bitcoin payments are fast and secure, transaction fees are low and getting paid in bitcoin may be appealing if you want to invest in crypto anyway or diversify your portfolio.