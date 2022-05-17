Mining crypto—the process of generating new coins—involves using computers to solve complex computational problems. That process is incredibly energy-intensive. A single bitcoin transaction consumes about 2,095 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, enough to power an average U.S. household for 71 days, according to Digiconomist. Around the world, bitcoin mining sucks up an estimated 204 terawatt-hours (TWh) annually, a little more than what Thailand uses in a year.

That energy usage has a significant environmental cost: bitcoin mining alone contributes over 114 million tonnes of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere annually. Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by far, but there are many others—over 19,000, according to CoinMarketCap—and many of them also involve mining.

The growing demand for crypto

How did we get here? Unless you’ve spent the last two years in a bunker, you know that cryptocurrencies—decentralized, internet-first digital currencies—are becoming increasingly mainstream, despite their extreme volatility. Once the domain of tech bros and fiscally minded libertarians, bitcoin and other major players like ether and litecoin have exploded in popularity over the past few years, fuelled by a mix of FOMO and growing consumer, corporate and institutional crypto adoption.

As of mid-May 2022, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is US$1.2 trillion. Bitcoin accounts for about 44.5% of that.

It’s no surprise, then, that celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Matt Damon are shilling for crypto like it’s the new premium tequila, and major retailers like Walmart, The Home Depot and Starbucks are starting to accept bitcoin as a cash substitute. (Tesla did briefly, but founder Elon Musk changed his mind, citing bitcoin’s outsized energy consumption.)

Over the course of the global pandemic, the price of a single bitcoin surged from US$6,000 in March 2020 to an all-time high of US$68,000 in November 2021. As the cryptocurrency’s value skyrocketed, so did its carbon footprint, as more miners got in on the action.

What is crypto mining?

Crypto mining is the process of creating new digital coins. Using specially designed computers, crypto miners compete to solve complex computational problems that verify and record new bitcoin transactions. Whoever solves the problem first earns the reward—currently 6.25 bitcoins for adding one block, or group, of validated transactions to bitcoin’s blockchain, or distributed digital ledger. In addition, miners receive fees for the transactions they process.

This process, known as proof-of-work (PoW), also functions to verify transactions and add them to a cryptocurrency’s blockchain, or digital ledger. PoW and other crypto “consensus mechanisms” replace the role of central banks and governments and ensure a blockchain’s security.