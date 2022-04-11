Good news: It’s not just possible but might even be beneficial. “Excluding ‘irresponsible’ companies which engage in unsustainable practices reduces portfolio risk,” says Priscilla Ncube, an investment advisor at Mandeville Private Client Inc. in Toronto—and it can even eliminate companies that are likely to underperform.

What is responsible investing and why is it important?

“Responsible investment (RI) is an investment discipline that embodies the incorporation of environmental, social and governance factors into the selection and management of investments,” says Ncube.

“Environmental, social and governance” is typically abbreviated to ESG, and experts use these criteria to evaluate various investment opportunities. Specifically, Ncube says, these include:

Environmental: How a company’s practices affect the natural environment.

How a company’s practices affect the natural environment. Social: A company’s relationships with employees, customers, suppliers and communities in which it operates.

A company’s relationships with employees, customers, suppliers and communities in which it operates. Governance: Structures and systems to do with the company’s leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls and shareholder rights.

Another term you might hear is socially responsible investing (SRI), which is a values-based or ethical investing strategy. Ncube explains it as “investing with the intention to drive social and environmental benefit.”

What a responsible portfolio might look like for you depends on your priorities. Some investors might simply want to keep specific kinds of investments out of their portfolio (this is called a negative screen)—things like fossil fuels, weapons or tobacco. Others might focus on what they are including (positive screen), such as choosing to invest in companies that promote gender and racial diversity or environmental stewardship.

Socially responsible investments aren’t limited to stocks. You could also consider ESG exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, bonds and bond funds. As with any investment, you’ll need to consider your risk tolerance, time horizon and overall investment goals and strategy.

Responsible investing terms

The ESG world comes with its own set of acronyms and terms. Here are some to know:

• Purpose-driven investing is “investing with the intention of generating positive socio-economic benefits and environmental impact,” says Ncube. This includes tools like community investing and impact investing. A key feature of these investments is that some of the returns are non-financial and “contingent on the achievement of positive social and environmental benefits referred to as social or community returns,” Ncube notes. They might address issues such as renewable energy, affordable housing or civil rights. For instance, if you buy bonds from the Fair Finance Fund, you’ll earn an annual return of either 2% or 2.95% interest—but you’ll also be helping to provide loans to local food and farming entrepreneurs with a social mission. (Disclosure: I’m an investor.)