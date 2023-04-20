There are some challenges that come with this newly defined investment territory, though: knowing who to trust, and how to compare various investment options in the ESG world. “It’s a bit of a wild west,” says Tim Nash, founder of Good Investing, a Toronto firm that offers research and coaching to support DIY sustainable investors. “It’s really hard for individual people to navigate.”

But “hard” doesn’t mean “impossible,” and as new reporting standards emerge, the landscape is becoming more transparent and easier to understand. Here are some things to know when it comes to ESG reporting and disclosure, and what to watch for in the future.

What does ESG mean? ESG stands for environmental, social and governance factors, which investors can consider when choosing stocks and investment funds. Below are examples of what’s often included in these categories. Environmental: Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, climate risk, energy usage and efficiency, water usage and management, waste management, pollution, recycling, biodiversity loss/preservation, deforestation. Social: Fair pay, human rights, diversity and inclusion, workplace health and safety, labour standards (including supply chain), employee benefits, data protection and privacy, community relations/impact, customer satisfaction, consumer protections. Governance: Board structure, size, diversity, skills and independence; stakeholder engagement; shareholder rights; risk management; compliance; business ethics and transparency, executive compensation; internal controls; conflicts of interest; bribery and corruption; political contributions.

Why does ESG reporting and disclosure matter?

Imagine for a moment you’re parenting a pair of teenagers. “How’s school going?” you might ask them. Turns out, one is getting an A in math, and the other is at the top of their class in French. Sounds excellent—pat yourself on the back.

But, of course, what you’re getting here is cherry-picking: a report that highlights only the best results and doesn’t mention anything that might not be going well. You’ve also got results that are hard to compare. What does “top of the class” mean versus an A grade? Is one a better student than the other? Plus, this information is self-reported—how do you know it’s true?

This is the kind of situation investors face when it comes to ESG reporting and disclosure. While the requirements for public companies to report quarterly earnings, cash flow, long- and short-term debt, and other financial information are well established, the guidelines for ESG reporting are still a work in progress. Reporting can be as general as listing strengths and weaknesses, or as complex as disclosing carbon emissions, energy and water consumption, and waste, as well as social indicators (human rights, inclusion stats, etc.) and other ESG metrics. And this makes it difficult for investors to compare ESG investments. Without a standardized framework, it’s been a challenge to analyze and compare the value of companies and their funds.

That doesn’t mean the ESG reporting you’ve seen is necessarily false, any more than your kids are necessarily going to lie about their grades. It just means that there’s room for improvement to make it easier for everyone to choose investments that truly reflect their goals and values.

Is ESG reporting and disclosure mandatory in Canada?

No, reporting on ESG performance is not mandatory in Canada, with the exception of federally regulated financial institutions (banks and insurance companies), which will have to start reporting in fiscal year 2024. Despite that, the practice of ESG reporting and disclosure is becoming more common across Canada’s financial landscape.

“The challenge is that there haven’t been any universal global mandatory standards for companies or investors in relation to ESG,” says Sarah Keyes, chief executive officer of ESG Global Advisors in Toronto. “Yet given the desire for this information, we’ve seen a lot of voluntary reporting under way by both [large-scale] investors and companies.”