Earth Day 2023: How you can invest in our planet
Earth Day is on April 22, and this year’s theme will resonate with investors. Here’s how to take part in this global awareness initiative.
Earth Day is on April 22, and this year’s theme will resonate with investors. Here’s how to take part in this global awareness initiative.
Advertisement
Each year on April 22, the global Earth Day campaign shines a spotlight on environmental issues. For the second year in a row, the theme is Invest In Our Planet—a call to action that’s especially relevant to MoneySense readers.
Advertisement
The aim is to combat the existential threat of climate change by shifting away from a fossil fuel economy and toward a green, carbon-neutral one. EarthDay.org, the global organizer of Earth Day, calls for individuals, governments, businesses and institutions to “collectively push away from the dirty fossil fuel economy and old technologies of centuries past—and redirect attention to creating a 21st century economy that restores the health of our planet, protects our species, and provides opportunities for all.” So, what does that mean for your investments?
Sustainable investing takes into consideration a company’s practices and policies for environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) and how they could affect long-term performance and investment returns.
In March, a survey conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights on behalf of Mackenzie Investments found that 81% of Canadians think “it is important to use their investment dollars to influence positive societal change.” In addition, 92% of respondents who hold sustainable investments said they plan to increase their sustainable holdings in the next few years, up from 71% last year. Investors are, however, also casting a critical eye on companies’ sustainability claims, with many respondents concerned about greenwashing, poor access to information and not being able to hold businesses accountable for their social and environmental impact.
Sustainable investing is also referred to as responsible investing (RI), socially responsible investing (SRI), ethical investing, green investing and impact investing.
Below are many of the non-financial issues that investors and other company stakeholders look at to assess ESG performance:
If you’re curious about aligning your investments with your values, don’t miss these helpful reads:
On April 22, you can join other concerned citizens to support the planet, whether you pitch in at a local cleanup, take environmental actions at home or attend a virtual Earth Day event.
The first Earth Day was observed in 1970 in the United States, marking the beginning of the modern environmental movement. In 1990, Earth Day went global, mobilizing millions of people to take action for the planet; that year also marked the founding of Earth Day Canada.
Advertisement
Now, more than 50 years after the inaugural campaign, Earth Day engages one billion people each year in environmental efforts large and small. As the devastating effects of climate change become increasingly clear around the world and right here at home, Earth Day’s message has never been more urgent.
To find Earth Day events near you, visit the global campaign’s official website or Earth Day Canada.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Companies and investment firms that report ESG performance use...
If you want to take driving lessons, or you’re...
Sponsored By
Harvest ETFs
Presented By
Scotiabank
The recent Ahamed v. The King decision by the...
Is a whole life insurance cash value taxable? Spoiler:...
Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes and gives crystal...
Presented By
National Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada’s interest rate affects everything from...
This Toronto-based fintech continues to attract Canadian investors with...