These events—and crypto’s growing prominence in the global economy—reinforce the case for greater regulatory scrutiny of the crypto market.

Some crypto watchers argue that the growing adoption and decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies create unique risks for financial authorities, capital markets regulators, investors, consumer protection groups and tax authorities worldwide.

Regulators, both in Canada and the U.S., reveal concerns about the risks crypto investors face. Crypto analysts, too, are increasingly vocal in warning that more intense regulation is on the way. Against that backdrop, what can investors do to navigate a more regulated cryptosphere?

But before that, let’s look at why the crypto market needs regulation and what that could look like.

Why crypto needs regulation

Some investors were initially drawn to crypto because it wasn’t regulated, but the asset class has evolved greatly since the birth of bitcoin in 2009. Today, investors face several risks, including theft or loss of their crypto due to hacking or human error.

Crypto experts like Nigel Green have long argued the crypto industry needs to be regulated. “It seems absurd, frankly, that there has not already been more progress in this regard,” says Green, chief executive officer and founder of deVere Group, one of the largest independent financial advisory organizations.

Few would dispute that the future of finance is inevitably going to be digital and that cryptocurrencies are going to play a greater role in the global financial system, says Green. As such, they need to be held to the same standards.

Digital assets as a means of exchange should have regulatory oversight, without which adoption will never accelerate, says Michael Zagari, an investment advisor at Mandeville Private Client and Zagari+Simpson. “You could make the argument that blockchain and decentralization are built with trustless capabilities, but the end user still needs to trust the underlying technology; [and] regulation can accelerate that trust,” he says.