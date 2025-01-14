It’s 2025 and bitcoin is (still not) dead

Something peculiar but important happened in 2024: bitcoin was pronounced dead just twice, compared to 124 times in 2017!

Why does that matter? Here’s some context:

Bitcoin turned 16 years old on Jan. 3, 2025. On that date in 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto (the mysterious and elusive creator of bitcoin) created the first bitcoins by mining the first block on the bitcoin blockchain—known as the “genesis block.” In those 16 years, 477 articles published around the globe—including in The New York Times, Financial Times, The Guardian and The Atlantic—declared bitcoin to be dead. However, it’s not a fringe asset anymore. Since 2017, the number of “bitcoin is dead” articles published has gradually decreased to almost none.

Source: Data gathered from 99bitcoins.com (as of Jan. 9, 2025)

This quirky data point, coupled with increased institutional crypto adoption by financial powerhouses like Blackrock and Fidelity, shows that, as of 2025, bitcoin is a resilient financial technology and a promising investment asset class.

Will crypto crash in 2025?

Bitcoin isn’t dead—but, having hit the USD$100,000 mark in early December 2024, is it a bubble? Will it crash in 2025? Or will the bull run continue?

Nobody knows for certain what the next 12 months hold, but as covered in my previous column, “Where is bitcoin headed in 2025?”, crypto-positive experts believe bitcoin’s strong long-term upward trend remains intact. Among those willing to stick their neck out with a prediction is the popular and well-respected Wall Street analyst Tom Lee—who sees bitcoin possibly touching USD$250,000 in 2025.

Despite long-term optimism, there are short-term headwinds, such as possible Trump tariffs leading to inflationary pressures. This, coupled with strong U.S. economic data—like the robust jobs report published on Jan. 10—increases the likelihood of a pause in interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed). Tight monetary policy is typically bearish for bitcoin.