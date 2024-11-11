Advertisement

Ask a Planner

What to know as Canada’s capital gains tax changes remain in legal limbo

The federal government’s capital gains inclusion rate increase has yet to become law. There’s a slight chance it may...

Ask a Planner

How to report foreign income in Canada

Canadians have reporting requirements for foreign assets, income and tax paid. Here’s how to claim each of these on...

A phone listing all the tech stock, including Meta, Amazon, Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: November 3, 2024

Apple and Nvidia vie for global market cap crown; Google, Microsoft and Meta crush earnings; Amazon’s Bezos takes WaPo...

My MoneySense

Lisa Hannam on measuring time and money, and more

MoneySense’s editor-in-chief Lisa Hannam answers the My MoneySense questionnaire for MoneySense’s 25th anniversary.

A woman negotiates her salary in the workplace in Canada.

MoneyFlex

How to negotiate a higher salary and come out winning

If you are struggling with the higher cost of living in Canada and you need more income, you could...

Photo of Michael McCullough

My MoneySense

“Get to know and minimize the investing fees you pay”: Michael McCullough, MoneySense contributing editor

A long-time financial journalist shares his take on debt, investing and misconceptions about growing wealth.

A Canadian retired couple walking together on a street, thinking about decumulation.

Retired Money

What is Sun Life’s new decumulation product?

While not guaranteed like an annuity, MyRetirementIncome is a flexible and simple financial product for those needing to convert...

Ask a Planner

Should you invest an inheritance in an RRSP or a TFSA?

A Certified Financial Planner provides perspective on the TFSA vs. RRSP question for a couple in their late 50s...

A line of Tesla charging stations.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: October 27, 2024

The Bank of Canada’s jumbo rate cut, Canadian railway earnings stay on track, Rogers disappoints, and Tesla surges on...

Photo by emojiisland

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on October 23, 2024

