Regulators sound a wake-up call to crypto exchanges

Gone are the days of unregulated crypto investments in Canada—at least, that’s what investment regulators would like. On Aug. 6, 2024, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA)—the umbrella organization of securities regulators in Canada—issued its strongest guidance on crypto trading platform (CTP) registration to date. In this notice, the CSA reminded CTPs of their obligation to prioritize their applications for registration as investment dealers and membership with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO).

How did we get here?

In March 2021, the CSA and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (now CIRO) spelled out the requirements for crypto trading platforms—commonly known as crypto exchanges—to become fully recognized, legitimate securities dealers in Canada.

At that time, certain CTPs were permitted to operate as restricted dealers while working on their CIRO membership applications. The regulators estimated this process would take about two years. But it seems that some CTPs may be dragging their feet on this.

Here’s the CSA’s position on the matter, carefully worded to be a bit vague on its precise intent: “Moving forward, CSA members do not intend to continue with the interim approach for time-limited restricted dealer registration for CTPs as described in the staff notice.”

What about CTPs that don’t intend to meet regulators’ requirements?

Some have exited the Canadian market. The latest reported departure: On Sept. 30, 2024, U.S.-based crypto exchange Gemini emailed its Canadian customers, asking them to withdraw their crypto assets from the exchange by Dec. 31, 2024.

As a Canadian investor, how do you ensure that your crypto exchange is complying (or attempting to comply) with securities regulators?