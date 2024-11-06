Advertisement

Bitcoin

The crypto markets’ response to the U.S. election results

Trump win ignites crypto frenzy that sends bitcoin to a record high.

News

Why are Canadians still frustrated with the economy?

Inflation is down, wages are up. But the economic recovery has been uneven, with “two contradictory trends” shaping Canadians’...

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates 2024 and 2025, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2024, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

An older couple does stretches in a park

Retirement

OAS payment dates in 2024 and 2025, and more to know about Old Age Security

Here’s how Canada’s Old Age Security pension program works, who’s eligible for OAS, when you can start receiving OAS,...

A senior-age woman looks at her tablet on a park bench.

Retirement

CPP payment dates in 2024 and 2025, and more to know about the Canada Pension Plan

Here’s how Canada’s retirement pension plan works, who’s eligible for CPP, when you can start receiving CPP, and CPP...

Ask a Planner

How to report foreign income in Canada

Canadians have reporting requirements for foreign assets, income and tax paid. Here’s how to claim each of these on...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2024

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

News

How will the outcome of the U.S. election affect financial markets?

Investors in Canada and the U.S. look forward to post-election certainty, but concerns remain about interest rates and global...

