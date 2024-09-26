Advertisement

A young rideshare driver prepares to accept an assignment on her phone

Careers

What new rules in B.C. mean for gig worker rights in Canada

British Columbia recently introduced labour standards for app-based workers. What’s changed? And will other provinces and territories follow...

A Canadian at home, wondering why mortgages are expensive in Canada

Mortgages

Why are mortgages so expensive in Canada?

Banking

Can challengers like EQ Bank and Wealthsimple take on the big banks?

Some smaller Canadian banks have made gains, but it’s a long road to higher market share.

Hands holding a phone with a Wealthsimple icon

News

Wealthsimple reveals that it’s now profitable, after 10 years in operation

Financial platform Wealthsimple has been in business for a decade, as of this month. Revenue and assets are up—and...

Mall photo to show that clothing prices keeping inflation low in the latest CPI report.

News

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2%, paving way for another interest rate cut

Canada’s inflation rate hits 2% target, reaches lowest level in more than three years.

Stocks

Sobeys/FreshCo parent company, Empire reports earnings

Empire bets on full-service grocery stores gaining strength as economy improves.

Man riding a bike past a Dollarama store

News

Dollarama reports higher Q2 profit as shoppers look for savings on essentials

Company CEO Neil Rossy says Dollarama isn’t in the grocery business, but it’s still keeping an eye on competitors...

Buying

High borrowing costs, record completions lead to condo oversupply

Condo prices in the Greater Toronto Area fell as the number of active listings grew. Experts predict a gradual...

Father and son jump for joy in their new home

Buying

Is this a good time to buy a home in Canada?

Economists expect interest rates to keep falling. So we asked four experts if now is the ideal time to...

A father high-fives his daughter in the kitchen

Mortgages

Mortgage payments going up at renewal? Here’s what to do

Many Canadians will face a jump in mortgage payments at renewal. We spoke to experts about how to manage...

