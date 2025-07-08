The Conference Board of Canada expects wage hikes will pick up speed in the coming years as the pace of population growth slows down.

The think tank said in a new economic forecast Monday (July 7) that Canada’s labour market has been “resilient” this year despite tariff pressures from the United States.

The national unemployment rate ticked up to 7% in May, though the Conference Board noted overall employment is still marginally higher than it was at the end of last year.

Cory Renner, the board’s associate director of economic forecasting, said in an interview that the Conference Board had previously expected a broad hit to jobs across the economy, but the impacts have so far been concentrated in trade-exposed sectors like manufacturing and transportation.

“The labour market’s actually holding up better than we expected,” he said.

Labour force growth expected to slow

The report expects hiring will be subdued for the rest of 2025 as businesses worry about expanding their payrolls amid trade war uncertainty.

Renner described the labour market as one where workers and employers alike are “afraid to make big moves.”

But he also said the federal government’s efforts to throttle immigration levels could start to tip the balance back toward workers in the years to come.