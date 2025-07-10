Do you need that bank mutual fund? Maybe not
A quarter of Ontario mutual fund dealers say customers were sold unneeded products.
Advertisement
A quarter of Ontario mutual fund dealers say customers were sold unneeded products.
A regulator-led survey of Ontario mutual fund dealers based out of big banks finds a sizable minority are not always acting in the interests of clients.
The survey of close to 3,000 dealers by the Ontario Securities Commission and the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization found that 25% say customers have at least sometimes been recommended products or services that are not in their interest.
The results show sales pressures and compensation structures may be creating a problem, said OSC chief executive Grant Vingoe.
“While it’s clear many bank representatives are prioritizing quality advice, it is also clear that sales pressures and incentivization may be driving concerning behaviours,” he said in a statement.
The survey also showed about one in three representatives say customers had been provided incorrect information at least sometimes, while 32% agreed that the way compensation is structured, it places more value on sales volumes than the quality of advice given to clients.
Respondents were able to provide extra commentary as well, with some emphasizing the tension between compensation-linked sales targets and putting the needs of clients first.
On average, dealers said variable compensation made up 10% of their total compensation, while on the higher end it could run to 20%.
But dealers also reported general pressure to hit targets, with 68% experiencing sales pressure at least sometimes, and 35% experiencing it often or always, and 44% agreeing that there is a fear of job loss if targets aren’t met.
The survey found 23% of dealers agreed there is high pressure to sell potentially unneeded products or services, while 60% disagreed with the statement.
The OSC says its next steps will be working to understand the sales practices and what controls are in place to address any material conflicts of interest.
The Canadian Bankers Association and its members are reviewing the report’s summary of survey results, said association spokeswoman Nathalie Bergeron in a statement.
“Building and maintaining strong customer relationships is a key focus for banks in Canada. Our members are committed to providing needs-based advice that helps clients reach their financial goals. Banks and their employees prioritize consumer and investor protection measures and strive to put customer interests at the centre of all product and service recommendations.”
Mutual fund dealer rules, which the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization oversees, require sales representatives to address all conflicts of interest in the best interest of the client.
The regulators launched the study in response to a CBC investigation released last year that alleged bank sales targets were leading dealers to pressure customers to sign up for financial products they didn’t need.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
CMHC says rents in some major cities are easing due to increased supply and slower immigration, but renters are...
Both mutual funds and ETFs have their place, and the right one for you comes down to your financial...
The Conference Board of Canada expects wage hikes will pick up speed in the coming years as the pace...
Many retailers offer buy now, pay later programs to encourage spending. Understand the risks, including how your BNPL data...
If you’re travelling outside Canada, or even outside your own province or territory, here’s why you should consider buying...
Whether you’re heading out of town for the weekend or a round-the-world trip, protect your property with these tips.
RBC Direct Investing has introduced commission-free trades on 50 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from partner iShares.
The latest earnings reports for Canadian investors from the cybersecurity and convenience-store giants.
Canada was ranked the fifth-most investment-curious country in a recent study, with higher-risk investments like stocks and crypto leading...
Canadian shoppers and brands have gone “elbows up” to promote and support home-grown products, explore local destinations and more.