How to buy mutual funds in Canada
Mutual funds offer investors a combination of convenience and diversification. Here’s how mutual funds work and where to buy them.
Did you know that mutual funds have been around in Canada since the Great Depression? Though exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have gained popularity as an alternative, mutual funds are still the go-to option for many Canadians. According to the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC), at the end of 2022, there were 3,409 mutual funds and 1,056 ETFs in Canada. The total invested in mutual funds was about $1.8 trillion, compared to $314 billion in ETFs.
We all want to benefit from the stock market, but not everybody feels comfortable buying stocks directly. This is where mutual funds come in handy. They’re a way to invest in the stock market without picking the assets yourself.
A mutual fund is a “pooled investment,” pooling together money from many investors—possibly thousands—to buy a portfolio of securities. Investors buy “units” that represent their ownership in the fund and give them indirect exposure to the securities held by the fund.
The value of each unit you own increases or decreases daily based on the underlying portfolio’s performance. For example, if you own 10 units worth $50 each, then the total value of your investment is $500—$50 multiplied by 10. If the fund’s portfolio gains 1% (net of fees), then the total value of your investment would increase by 1% to $505.
You can hold mutual funds in registered and non-registered investment accounts. Examples of registered accounts include registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) and tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and they allow you to hold your investments on a tax-deferred or tax-free basis, as applicable.
Mutual funds and ETFs have much in common, plus some crucial differences. They’re both types of pooled investment funds that offer investors diversification, convenience and professional management for a fee. The fee charged is the fund’s management expense ratio (MER), and is a percentage of the assets invested.
Mutual funds and ETFs are bought and sold differently.
Mutual fund MERs are typically higher than comparable ETFs, because investors receive advice from a financial advisor. While the decision to work with an advisor or not depends on your personal circumstances and preferences, research has shown that working with an advisor could potentially create up to 2.3 times more wealth over time.
Here are other factors to consider when choosing your investments:
|Mutual funds
|Exchange-traded funds
|How to buy
|From a mutual fund dealer or brokerage
|On a stock exchange
|Prices
|NAV is calculated once per weekday at 4 p.m.
|Share price fluctuates like a stock
|Account types
|Registered and non-registered
|Registered and non-registered
|Fees
|MER + trading commissions (if bought via a brokerage)
|MER + trading commissions (if any)
|Management style
|Usually actively managed
|Mostly passively managed index funds
There are several types of mutual funds available on the market. Consider these factors before investing:
Investors have two main options for purchasing mutual funds:
If you want a convenient and straightforward way to invest in a diversified portfolio without doing the heavy lifting yourself, mutual funds may be the right option for you. But before you jump in, consider various options to find the funds best suited to your time horizon, investment goals, risk tolerance and investment objective.
