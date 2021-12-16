In addition, holding cash means missing out on the magic of compounding—and the turbo-boost of growing an investment inside a tax-free savings account (TFSA). Despite its name, a TFSA is not just savings account, and it can hold a wide range of qualified investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs.)

What are ETFs?

ETFs are large baskets of individual stocks or bonds, similar to mutual funds. They come in many flavours: some track a broad market index, while others focus on a specific sector, region or factor. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs trade on exchanges, and their prices change throughout the day based on supply and demand. You can purchase shares of an ETF, known as units, and gain exposure to the performance of securities within the fund, without owning the securities themselves.

ETFs are constructed and managed by investment firms. Management fees are included in an ETF’s management expense ratio, or MER, which is expressed as a percentage of the fund’s assets under management. ETF fees are typically lower than those of mutual funds—one reason why ETFs are immensely popular with investors.

How popular? Canadians have invested a record $48 billion in ETFs so far this year—surpassing 2020’s inflows, according to the Canadian ETF Association. Issuers are now devising new ways to tap into a wider pool of securities, across factors, sectors and geographies, to maximize long-term capital growth while minimizing risk.

One investment instrument that fits the bill is the all-in-one ETF, such as Fidelity’s All-in-One Balanced ETF (FBAL) or Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (FGRO). An all-in-one ETF invests in a selection of low-cost ETFs to create a globally diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds that caters to different investment styles.

Take advantage of tax-free growth

A great way to get the most out of ETF investments is to hold them within a TFSA. Introduced in 2009, the TFSA enables Canadian residents aged 18 or older to grow their savings and investments tax-free. Contributions to a TFSA, as well as any income earned in the account—including capital gains and dividends—are not taxed. You can withdraw your holdings anytime, and unlike an RRSP, there is no time limit on having a TFSA account.

With the ability to grow and withdraw investments tax-free, it’s no wonder TFSAs are so popular. As of 2018, an estimated 15 million Canadians held nearly $300 billion worth of investments inside about 21 million individual TFSAs, according to the most recent Canada Revenue Agency statistics.

While Canadians love their TFSAs and ETFs, and they are piling record funds into both, the idea of investing in ETFs inside a TFSA is still eluding many people—and some investors aren’t aware that all-in-one ETFs such as FBAL and FGRO can further help them meet their goals. Here’s how: