Neither of these approaches is beneficial for your long-term financial well-being. Emotion is the enemy of investing, goes the adage. Impulsive investment decisions can be detrimental to the long-term performance of your portfolio.

Taking emotions out of investment decisions and incorporating a professional, process-driven approach to managing your money is the best way to avoid investing missteps and misadventures.

One way to do that is through exchange-traded funds, or ETFs for short. An ETF is a basket of individual stocks and bonds, similar to mutual funds, that may be purchased for one price. Investors can buy shares of ETFs, known as units, and gain exposure to the performance of securities within the fund. ETF companies deduct a small management fee as part of a fund’s management expense ratio (MER).

Unlike mutual funds, though, ETFs trade on exchanges like equities, and their unit prices change throughout the day. ETFs are constructed and managed by investment firms. In essence, ETFs are a way for investors to shift the burden and anxiety of making investing decisions to professionals who have the experience and resources to navigate the complex investing landscape and capitalize on its opportunities.

Canadian investors have ploughed a record $48 billion into ETFs so far this year, surpassing 2020’s inflows, according to the Canadian ETF Association. With the soaring popularity of ETFs, issuers are using creative ways to tap a wider pool of securities, across sectors, factors and geographies, to maximize long-term capital growth while minimizing risk. One investment product that checks all these boxes is an all-in-one ETF, such as Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF (FBAL) or Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (FGRO).

An all-in-one ETF is a pool of low-cost ETFs that provide broad market exposure in a convenient and cost-efficient way by investing in a globally diversified selection of stocks and bonds that caters to various investment styles.

Here are five key benefits of all-in-one ETFs and how they can help simplify your investing:

1. The investments have been selected for you.

The average investor has neither the time nor the know-how to analyze individual securities, understand business fundamentals, evaluate balance sheets, follow market trends and track changes to economic indicators. Fortunately, with all-in-one ETFs, investors can delegate these tasks to professionals. Fidelity’s FBAL and FGRO funds are one-ticket solutions diversified across regions, market caps and investment factors, with the benefits of professional management.