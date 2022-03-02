For investors who embrace this hybrid strategy, new all-in-one exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a one-ticket solution for their portfolio’s core. Most all-in-one ETFs are low-cost, passively managed investments that are bundled together so that investors don’t have to track or manage them. These products often include ETFs and pooled stocks and bonds, which are automatically rebalanced.

With an all-in-one ETF as their portfolio’s core, investors can then be a little bolder with their room to explore. Here’s what to consider before getting started.

Take stock of your needs

All-in-one ETFs are appropriate if you have a medium- to long-term savings goal, such as home renovations, a sabbatical or retirement.

First, determine how much you need to save, how much stable income you’ll have from other sources and when you’ll need your money.

Next, determine your risk tolerance. Are you a cautious type or more adventurous? What is your investment horizon? Is your financial position better suited for an investment with fewer ups and downs or one that’s more volatile but has the potential for higher long-term returns?

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF (FBAL) is a low- to medium-risk option, with a mix of approximately 59% equity, 39% fixed income and 2% cryptocurrency. It’s designed for investors who seek long-term growth without exposing their money to high risk. If you’re a less conservative investor with an eye for growth, Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (FGRO) has a higher equity weighting, with approximately 82% equity ETFs, 15% fixed income ETFs and 3% cryptocurrency ETFs. Both ETFs were launched in 2021 and have a one-year history.

Two new funds, Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF (FCNS) and Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF (FEQT), joined the program in 2022. The more conservative of the two, FCNS, offers a global multi-asset strategy with a neutral mix of approximately 40% equity factors, 59% systematic and actively managed fixed income ETFs and 1% cryptocurrency ETFs. FEQT has a neutral mix of approximately 97% equity factor ETFs and 3% cryptocurrency ETFs to provide a more robust growth profile.

You can hold most all-in-one ETFs in a tax-free savings account (TFSA), registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) or registered education savings plan (RESP).