Related Articles

News

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.5%, paving way for another interest rate cut

The inflation reading gives some economists more confidence that the Bank of Canada will cut its benchmark interest rate...

look through corporate resolution archives and newspaper clippings

News

Sister activism: Nuns push for change through stock investments

How a small group of nuns in rural Kansas vexes big companies with their investment activism.

A woman walks past a Scotiabank sign

News

Scotiabank increases U.S. foothold with stake in KeyCorp

As part of its “refreshed” company strategy, Canadian bank makes a USD$2.8-billion deal for a minority stake in U.S....

Disney park.

Stocks

Disney earnings: Results show profit, stock falls 2%

Disney’s streaming business is profitable for the first time, but the slowing U.S. park business ups investors’ anxiety.

Canadian family watching movies at home.

Mortgages

The after-effect of market lows: a drop in fixed mortgage rates

Some investors might look at their portfolios, but Canadians getting a mortgage (or renewing one) should keep an eye...

Specialist James Denaro, right, works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

Stocks

Why did the stock markets fall?

Financial markets around the world stabilize after Monday’s fall. Here’s what to know about how we got here.

Careers

These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

Which companies have laid off employees in Canada? This is what we have so far.

Two men push a shopping cart across a parking lot

News

Canada’s economy grew 0.2% in May, stronger than expected

Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew slightly, but likely not enough to deter a rate cut in September, experts...

A woman shops for produce at a supermarket

Shopping

As food costs rise, our grocery shopping habits are changing

Checking flyers, price-matching and buying local are just a few of the tactics Canadians are using to keep...

Canadian holding keys to a new home, in hopes that the Bank of Canada rate announcement will have an impact on mortgage rates.

Columns

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on July 24, 2024

