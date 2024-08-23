Canada’s economy off the rails

Many Canadians feel that “Canada is broken,” according to an Ipsos poll. And news this week seemed to support that sentiment, as Canada’s two major railways, Canadian National Railway (CNR) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), locked out employees on Thursday.

After deciding that they were fine with letting less than 10,000 railway employees hold the entire economy hostage this week, it took the Trudeau government about 17 hours to order everyone back to work.

The strike news was still developing as we went to press. Labour Minister Steve Mackinnon ordered the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to find a solution under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code. Mackinnon directed the board to impose binding arbitration, and that current collective agreements should be extended. The Minister said he expected trains to begin regular operation “within days.”

For every one day of disruption, it’s anticipated that three to five days are needed for a recovery. The impact has already been massive—and foreseeable.

Throughout the week, headlines revealed the damage that would result from a rail shutdown. Ottawa stated on Monday, “The parties must do the hard work necessary to reach agreements at the bargaining table and prevent a full work stoppage.” Canadians watched it all unfold on Thursday, before the Justin Trudeau government finally intervened on what would impact millions of Canadians across the country, including:

Moody’s estimates the economic damage of the shutdown at $341 million per day. (Orroughly $34,000 in economic damage per day, per railway employee.)

The Conference Board of Canada predicted that a two-week rail stoppage would lead to a $3-billion loss in gross domestic product (GDP), and Canadian households would see a $1.3 billion decline in wages for the same period.

More than 32,000 commuters would be affected.

Supply of chlorine, needed to treat drinking water, would soon run out.

Food shortages of meat, fruit, and vegetables (especially in Western and Atlantic Canada).

Congestion at Canada’s largest shipping ports impact non-railway goods causing other delays.

Entire harvests from Manitoba farmers would turn into food waste.

Significant trade tensions with the United States got ramped up right before we began negotiations on our free-trade agreement.

Governments can get involved. Two years ago, similar labour demands in the U.S. drove railway workers to consider a strike before the Joe Biden administration forced the unions to accept a deal. Also, former Prime Minister Stephen Harper had twice ordered railway employees back to work.

CN has stated its engineers earn roughly $150,000 per year, while conductors earn about $120,000 per year, and that significant pay increases have been offered. CPKC says its compensation agreements are comparable to that of CN. According to CPKC spokesperson Patrick Waldon, the main issue now is around the pay employees receive for layover/waiting time. It’s not yet clear if the Minister’s referral of the matter to the CIRB will actually get trains moving.

