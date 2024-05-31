RBC and National Bank continue to lead the pack

Canadian banks continue to prepare for worst-case scenarios with increased credit loss provisions.

Canadian bank earnings highlights Here’s how Canadian banks performed in the three months ending April 30, 2024: BMO Financial Group (BMO/TSX): Adjusted earnings per share of $2.59 (versus $2.77 estimated by analysts) and revenues of $7.97 billion (versus $8.06 billion estimated).

Scotiabank (BNS/TSX): Adjusted earnings per share of $1.58 (versus $1.56 estimated) and revenues of $8.35 billion (versus $8.33 billion estimated).

RBC (RY/TSX): Adjusted earnings per share of $2.92 (versus $2.74 estimated) and revenue of $14.15 billion (versus $13.60 billion estimated).

TD (TD/TSX): Adjusted earnings per share of $2.04 (versus $1.85 estimated) and revenue of $13.88 billion (versus $12.37 billion estimated).

CIBC (CIBC/TSX): Earnings per share of $1.75 (versus $1.64 estimated) and revenues of $6.16 billion (versus $6.08 billion estimated).

National Bank (NA/TSX): Adjusted earnings per share of $2.54 (versus $2.41 estimated) and revenues of $2.84 billion (versus $2.79 billion estimated).

All these banks in Canada commented on increased provisions for credit losses (the amount of money banks hold back in case some of their loans are defaulted on), stating it weighed on bottom lines. This is to be expected to a large degree, as it’s the price Canadian bank shareholders pay for the trustworthy reputation our banks enjoy.

BMO had the worst earnings report of the bunch, and its shares are down nearly 8% over the last five business days. Scotiabank also had some downbeat news. It was down 2% over the last week. RBC continues to prove its best-in-class credentials, with its share price up about 3%, while National Bank and CIBC posted solid results, boosting share prices by about 2%.

BMO, National Bank and RBC all increased quarterly dividends by 2.5% to 4%. This signals that these Canadian banks remain confident in future cash flows despite the uptick in loan defaults due to higher interest rates.

While TD handily beat earnings expectations, its stock price remains stuck in reverse. It’s down more than 12% year to date. The ongoing U.S.-based money-laundering investigation has the potential to cripple growth in the short term.

While TD has set aside USD$450 million to pay the probable fines, some analysts believe the penalties will be substantially more than USD$1 billion. Furthermore, TD had to invest USD$500 million into an anti-money laundering program, and some believe this will significantly impact the bank’s ability to continue its expansion plans in the USA. That’s billions of dollars that could come out of TD’s bottom line over the next couple of years.

TD CEO Bharat Masrani stated, “We know investors and other stakeholders are eager for more information on the aggregate costs and timelines and want a fuller view of the monetary and non-monetary penalties.” He added that TD is “working hard to bring these investigations to a resolution as soon as possible so that our investors can have more clarity.”

TD’s spot near the top of the Canadian bank pecking order will continue to ensure a profitable long-term outlook. At the same time, it’s difficult to properly value the company with this sort of potential loss hanging over its head. Debt rating agency Fitch downgraded TD’s outlook from stable to negative this week, causing investors even more anxiety.