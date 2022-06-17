Lions and tigers and recessions, oh my!

Taking a cue from weather reporting, the 24/7 financial news business is clearly battling for eyeballs by trotting out the scariest headlines possible. Words such as “recession,” “bear market” and “correction” can blur together to become a bomb cyclone of financial anxiety.

When trying to sort fact from exaggerated fiction, it can be helpful to understand exactly what some of these scary terms mean. Given how the world’s stock markets plunged at the start of the week, let’s sort through where we currently stand.

Bear market: This term is often used to describe a stock market that is going down. Technically, it refers to any asset that is down more than 20%. The S&P 500 (the index of the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S.) ended Monday in a bear market after a drop of 3.9%. The value of that stock index is now down 21% from its January highs.

Correction: Canada’s most popular stock market index, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, is made up of the 239 largest publicly traded companies in the Great White North. It slid 2.6% on Monday and is now down more than 10% from its all-time highs. This drop of more than 10% means we can say Canada’s stock market is in correction territory.

While the first two terms refer to the prices of assets (usually stock markets), the next three refer to the overall economy. They measure country-wide metrics such as gross domestic product (GDP) and unemployment rates.

Recession: GDP is the value of all goods and services a country produces; it’s widely used to measure economic well-being. GDP is usually referred to in three-month increments called “quarters.” When we have two quarters in a row with negative GDP, that is a recession. But there’s more: If we have two consecutive quarters with -0.1% GDP, we’re in a recession. If we have a quarter with -5% GDP followed by a quarter with a 0.2% increase in GDP, we are not in a recession—even though GDP is still down compared to two months earlier. Now you can see why headlines can be misleading!

Depression: This is a favourite word among headline writers because it sounds super-scary. Also, it has no standard definition, so it can’t be called incorrect. Generally speaking, “depression” hearkens back to the traumatic experiences of the Great Depression, and it refers to an extended period of shrinking GDP, high unemployment levels, etc.

My favourite way to differentiate between “recession” and “depression” comes from former U.S. president Harry Truman, who stated: