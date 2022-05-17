A classic core couch potato portfolio

Here’s a core balanced couch potato portfolio. A classic balanced portfolio is typically made up of 60% stocks and 40% bonds. You could decide to increase growth (more stocks) or decrease it (fewer stocks), depending on your time horizon and tolerance for risk.

This traditional couch potato portfolio approach invests in Canadian stocks, U.S. stocks, international developed market stocks and Canadian bonds.

How did it do? Here’s the total return (including dividends and dividend reinvestment) from January 2015 to April 2022. The time period for this evaluation is based on the availability of the actual BMO ETFs.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

Here’s the returns for the individual assets for the period.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

The BMO Balanced Couch Potato Portfolio has delivered very solid annual returns since 2015. That said, the portfolio has come under stress over the last year, particularly in 2022 as stock and bond markets struggle with inflation and fears of rising interest rates.

And now let’s have a look at the returns for the other balanced models from the MoneySense Canadian Couch Potato Portfolio Guide, including iShares Balanced Couch Potato Portfolio and Vanguard Balanced Couch Potato Portfolio, along with the above BMO Balanced Couch Potato Portfolio.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

You can see that the iShares two-ETF model underperforms the BMO four-ETF model for the three–year, five-year and full periods of evaluation. That is largely due to higher fees you would pay for the simplicity of the two-ETF model. Doing an extra bit of work and creating your own four-ETF couch potato model could be in your favour, if you’re comfortable with the additional portfolio rebalancing that would require.