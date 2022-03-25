Redrawing the world’s trade map

It’s the end of globalization as we know it. We will reorder production and supply routes and networks. The redrawing of the world’s trade map was all already in play—thanks to the pandemic for exposing our fragile supply chains. Companies and countries were looking to bring production close to home and source materials closer to home as well.

Now, geopolitical concerns are accelerating the event. We may no longer want to trade extensively (or at all) with autocracies such as Russia, China and other rogue nations.

Via Seeking Alpha, here is a quote from Oaktree Capital’s Howard Marks:

“The availability of ever-cheaper goods like cars, appliances and furniture produced abroad was a major contributor to the benign U.S. inflation picture in this quarter-century. On the other hand, offshoring also led to the elimination of millions of U.S. jobs, the hollowing out of the manufacturing regions and middle class of our country, and most likely the weakening of private-sector labor unions. Rather than the cheapest, easiest and greenest sources, there’ll probably be more of a premium put on the safest and surest.”

The world might split into two major blocks: Democracies; and autocracies and other non-democracies. You might even see it as good vs evil.

With less economic interconnectedness, the world will see slower growth and less innovation. We are likely to see the returns on our investments somewhat diminished.

Forbes quotes BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: