It’s not the size of the bank… It’s the size of the returns

Canada’s big banks usually get the lion’s share of attention from investors, and for good reason, but the earnings news this week gives us a chance to look at two of Canada’s smaller banks. While they are definitely more volatile than the Big Five, these banks could represent a real growth opportunity for investors due to their much smaller size.

Equitable Group (EQB.TO) announced its most profitable quarter ever. It saw a 27% year-over-year increase in earnings to $87.9 million, and it topped off that good news with a 4% dividend raise. EQB.TO is currently trading at around a seven-times price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, and there is no denying the value-stock characteristics of shares at this price point.

For those not familiar with this small-yet-mighty financial institution, Equitable Bank began in Hamilton, Ont., under the name of The Equitable Trust Company. It became a Schedule I Canadian chartered bank in 2013 (regulated by the federal Bank Act), and soon thereafter it launched one of Canada’s first digital banks under the EQ Bank label. EQ Bank comes highly recommended as a savings account option by many—you can read my review and MoneySense’s review.

Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) also posted excellent results, with revenue rising 4% to just under $260 million, beating the analyst forecast of $250 million. The company also announced a 2% dividend raise.

Laurentian Bank of Canada is another smaller Schedule I bank. It is based in Quebec and offers limited services in the rest of the country. Given the healthy state of the economy in la belle province, the premium 30 times P/E ratio might be justified. (Especially if Laurentian can keep beating profit expectations by that margin!)

Checking in on GameStop and Tesla

GameStop (GME/NYSE), the original “meme stonk,” released earnings this week. It continues to generate a stock price that’s not based on traditional metrics (such as whether the company actually makes money or sells anything). Instead, the price is based on the weird tug-of-war that continues between the “meme bros” and the traditional short sellers. If you’re new to the whole GameStop short squeeze phenomenon, I recommend checking out this explainer video by Preet Banerjee.

Here’s what GameStop’s share price has done over the last year.

So much for efficient market theory. GameStop reported a net loss of almost USD$158 million over the quarter, which is USD$92 million more than it lost in the same quarter last year.