Additionally, you can set and track the progress of up to four goals with their online tool, which is free for account-holders to use.
This account is also flexible in that, while it doesn’t offer the ability to write cheques or spend with a debit card, it does operate as a hybrid account since you can use it for such daily transactions as paying bills or transferring or receiving money, while earning a high rate of interest. It’s the best of both worlds.
Another handy feature of the Savings Plus Account* is how little it costs to bank with one. In fact, there are no fees for everyday banking like paying bills, transferring money by Electronic Funds Transfers or sending or receiving funds via Interac e-Transfer. And there’s no minimum balance required to avoid fees, either.
Using this account is convenient. It’s accessible from anywhere in the world via online banking or its mobile app, and you can use the latter to deposit cheques directly into your account.
EQ Bank offers joint accounts
A relatively new feature with EQ Bank, the Joint Savings Plus Account allows you to add up to three people to one account. This means that you can simplify your shared saving or spending and, as with all EQ savings accounts, there are great interest rates with no fees.
EQ Bank Savings Plus high-interest savings account fast facts:
- Current interest rate: 2.00%
- Cost of everyday transactions: Free
- Minimum balance: None
- Number of transactions allowed: Unlimited
- Unlimited bill payments: Free
- Cost to send and receive money via Interac e-Transfer or Electronic Funds Transfer: None
- Access to inexpensive international money transfers: Yes
- Mobile app: Yes
- Savings goal tool: Yes, you can track up to four savings goals
- Direct deposit allowed: Yes
- Cheque deposits: Yes
- Restrictions: No paper statements (they’re available online); no overdraft; maximum balance of $200,000, no joint accounts; no RRSPs; no TFSAs; dollar limits on amounts of money transfers, bill payments and cheque deposits
GICs at EQ Bank
EQ Bank’s Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) rates are among the best in the industry—the 3-month GIC rate is currently at 1.50%—but only people who’ve opened an EQ Bank Savings Plus Account can buy them.
Aside from that one condition, EQ Bank GICs* are very accessible, since the minimum amount is just $100 per GIC (the maximum amount is $100,000). You can buy up to 20 GICs, choosing in an array of term lengths (the minimum is 3 months, the maximum is 10 years), so you can choose one that suits the timeframe of your investing goals, or put together several to create a GIC ladder.
It’s important to note that EQ Bank’s GICs are non-redeemable, which means you’ll pay a penalty if you cash them out early.
No joint accounts – always planning… never doing!
It is unfortunate that EQ doesn’t have joint accounts. We were going to transfer money several months ago, but due to no facility for a joint account, didn’t proceed.
Can you please provide an alternative option for Quebec residents since EQ Banking is not available for Quebec residents.
Hi Guys
It is much better for you to place your money in a mutual fund – much higher interest and you can get your money back at any time with 24 hr notice. I found EQB’s service terrible. They are trying to increase their liquidity by taking your money. Put your money elsewhere. There are better options.
It is inappropriate to compare a Savings account at EQ Bank with a Mutual Funds account at a regular bank. Savings account carries no risk and no fees. Mutual funds carry risk and the fees are generally around 2.5%. It is actually not appropriate to invest in mutual funds these days and EQ Bank does have a Joint Account. Simplify your life by:
1. Banking: Do all your banking at an online-only bank like EQ Bank, but maintain a cheap regular bank account for cash withdrawals
2. Investing: Invest your savings at a Robo advisor (like Nestwealth or Wealthsimple) if you need someone to hold your hand or go with QuestTrade or QTrade. After you Emergency Fund is funded contribute to the fullest in RRSPs, RESPs, TFSas and invest only using index-based ETFs
3. Credit Card: Have only one credit card that pays cash-back