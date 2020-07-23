Photo by Soroush Karimi on Unsplash

No-fee digital bank accounts have grown in popularity and availability in recent years. It’s easy to understand why: You can always access them from the comfort of your home; they charge few to no fees because they don’t need to cover the costs of brick and mortar locations; and these high-interest savings accounts usually come with great rates, which makes them perfect for building your savings.

EQ Bank’s Savings Plus Account is a fantastic offering in this category (for personal banking only; they don’t offer business accounts). This account charges zero fees for everyday services, and it’s flexible, allowing you to transfer money and pay bills (so it operates similarly to a chequing account). Plus, its interest rates are competitive.

Having a high-interest savings account at EQ Bank also has the advantage of giving customers access to their GICs and inexpensive international money transfers.

Get more information about the EQ Bank Savings Plus Account*

Who is EQ Bank?

EQ Bank is one of the newer players on the Canadian banking scene (they opened in January 2016), but their parent company, Equitable Bank, is the ninth-largest domestic bank in Canada, and has provided financial services since 1970—so this digital bank is backed by decades of experience. And any money that is deposited into EQ Bank, up to $100,000 in Canadian funds, is insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC).

EQ Bank–quick review

If you’re thinking about banking with EQ Bank, here are some quick facts to consider:

Pros:

EQ Bank’s Savings Plus account earns 2%, which is up to 40 times higher than what some of the big banks offer on their regular savings accounts (and, depending on required minimum balances, some accounts pay 0%)

EQ’s Saving Plus Account is flexible. There is no minimum balance and withdrawals, e-transfers, bill payments, deposits and mobile cheques are all free. The account also offers low fees on international money transfers

EQ Bank is CDIC-insured —just like the big banks—so your deposits are federally insured up to $100,000

EQ Bank is owned by Equitable bank, the ninth-largest domestic bank in Canada

The EQ online banking app has the latest security and encryption technology

You can open joint accounts at EQ Bank

EQ offers competitive rates on GICs

Cons: