Scotiabank Earnings: Q2 breakdown for investors
Scotiabank reports $2.09 billion Q2 profit, down from $2.15 billion a year earlier.
Advertisement
Scotiabank reports $2.09 billion Q2 profit, down from $2.15 billion a year earlier.
Advertisement
The Bank of Nova Scotia reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it set aside more money for loan losses.
Advertisement
The bank said Tuesday its net income fell to $2.09 billion or $1.57 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, down from $2.15 billion or $1.68 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue totalled $8.35 billion, up from $7.91 billion a year earlier.
The bank’s provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $1.01 billion, up from $709 million in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.58 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.69 per diluted share a year earlier.
The average analyst estimate had been for a profit of $1.56 per share, according to data provided by LSEG Data & Analytics.
“The bank delivered solid results this quarter against a backdrop of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, reporting positive operating leverage driven by revenue growth and continued expense discipline,” Scotiabank chief executive Scott Thomson said in a statement.
Scotiabank said its net income attributable to equity holders for its Canadian banking business totalled $1.01 billion, down from $1.06 billion a year earlier primarily to a higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher revenues.
Meanwhile, it said its international banking operations earned net income attributable to equity holders of $671 million, up from $636 million in the same quarter last year.
Advertisement
The bank’s global wealth management business earned $380 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $353 million a year earlier, while its global banking and markets business earned $428 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $401 million a year ago.
Scotiabank’s “other” category reported a net loss attributable to equity holders of $421 million in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of $323 million last year.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Canadians can transfer some registered accounts without withdrawing funds. What happens when you want to transfer a RRIF to...
The inflation reading gives some economists more confidence that the Bank of Canada will cut its benchmark interest rate...
The Consumer Price Index shows inflation fell slightly in April. How should inflation influence your choice of stocks, bonds,...
Sponsored By
Scotiabank
Created By
Ratehub
Which companies have started laying off in Canada? This is what we have so far.
Taking some time away to travel the world can have many benefits. Here are some ideas and saving strategies...
Employment jumps by 90,000 in April, raising doubts about June interest rate cut.
Here are some of the occupations in Canada that could be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence.
Got a refund? Lucky you! Find out when you’ll get the money, what to do with your income tax...