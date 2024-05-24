Canadian inflation is down—mostly thanks to lower grocery prices

Believe it or not, the prices of the groceries in your shopping cart haven’t gone up much since last year.

Prices went up a lot in the preceding three years, and although they’re not coming back down, at least they’re not rising as quickly.

Statistics Canada released the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers on Tuesday. April’s year-over-year increase of 2.7% is the lowest inflation reading since March 2021. Lower price increases for meat products were the main contributor to the mild 1.4% food price increase. Other grocery items with relatively low price increases were non-alcoholic beverages, bakery products and cereals. Fruits, nuts and seafood actually came down in price in April.

Some other takeaways from the CPI report include:

CPI-trim and CPI-median (two statistical measures that exclude more volatile aspects of inflation) came in at 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively.

The annualized three-month inflation rate (probably a more accurate gauge of where we are headed when compared to 12-month data) is down to just 1.6%.

Mortgage costs are up 24.5% over the past year.

Rent is up 8.2% nationally (an eye-watering 16.2% in Alberta and 18% in Saskatchewan).

Non-housing-related CPI is up only 1.2% year-over-year.

Gas prices were up 6.1%.

Services inflation was up 4.2%, but is also trending down.

Overall, it appears that higher interest rates are really starting to bite, especially when you consider that monetary policy generally has a lag time of 12 to 18 months. The three-month inflation trend and non-housing inflation data strongly argue that the time to cut interest rates is quickly approaching.

Swap-rate markets are now pricing in a 53% chance that the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates on June 5, and an 83% chance that a rate cut happens by July. The Canadian dollar finished the day 0.3% lower versus its American counterpart due to speculation that the Bank of Canada will have to cut rates ahead of the U.S. Fed.

Nvidia shares hit $1,000

Nvidia continued its incredible momentum this week with another outsized earnings day. By continuing to sell the best picks and shovels of the AI gold rush, the company has realized stratospheric growth. All figures below are in U.S. dollars.

Nvidia (NVDA/NASDAQ): Earnings per share came in at $6.12 (versus $5.59 predicted), while revenues totalled $26.04 billion (versus $24.65 billion predicted).

Shares of Nvidia rose 7% in extended trading after the earnings announcement on Wednesday, and they topped $1,000 for the first time. Given the relatively steep price per share, it wasn’t a big surprise when the company announced that it is going to execute a 10-for-1 stock split.