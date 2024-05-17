Inflation is down, so stocks go up

The correlation between lowering inflation rates and inflated stock prices continued this week.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the American Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.3% in April, which was slightly lower than what most economists had predicted.

In response, the S&P 500 index was up 1.17% on Wednesday, closing above 5,300 for the first time ever. The Nasdaq was up 1.40% on the day, and the Dow Jones was up 0.88% (and then briefly passed 40,000 for the first time on Thursday before closing just below that milestone).

It’s clear that U.S. market investors are eagerly awaiting signs that a new era of “cheap money” is about to begin, despite several cautious comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Earlier in the week, he stated, “We’ll need to be patient and let restrictive policy do its work […] I do think it’s really a question of keeping policy at the current rate for longer than had been thought.”

U.S. April inflation highlights Other takeaways from the report included: Core inflation : 3.6% with CPI with food and energy removed

: 3.6% with CPI with food and energy removed Retail sales: Flat for the month—a substantial downgrade from the 0.4% consensus estimate).

Flat for the month—a substantial downgrade from the 0.4% consensus estimate). Shelter costs: Increased 0.4% for the month, and up 5.5% year over year (YOY).

Increased 0.4% for the month, and up 5.5% year over year (YOY). Energy index: Up 1.1%, but up only 2.6% YOY.

Up 1.1%, but up only 2.6% YOY. Food prices: A bright spot for cash-strapped consumers, food prices did not increase.

A bright spot for cash-strapped consumers, food prices did not increase. Car prices: Both new and used cars prices fell slightly as well.

Both new and used cars prices fell slightly as well. Earnings: Down 0.2% in April (adjusted for inflation), but these real earnings are still up 0.5% YOY.

Market traders are betting for a 70% chance of an interest-rate cut in September, even as the U.S. Fed tries to cool those expectations. The sliding Canadian dollar was also up to five-week highs, versus its American counterpart as a result of the moderating inflation report on Wednesday.

Walmart shares hit all time highs

It was an all-round positive earnings report, as Walmart slightly increased its future guidance in addition to posting a solid earnings beat.

U.S. retail earnings highlights More high-income and online shoppers provided Walmart with a boost in the first quarter of 2024. All figures in U.S. dollars. Walmart (WMT/NYSE): Earnings per share of $0.60 (versus $0.52 predicted). Revenue of $161.51 billion (versus $159.50 billion predicted).

Earnings per share of $0.60 (versus $0.52 predicted). Revenue of $161.51 billion (versus $159.50 billion predicted). Home Depot (HD/NYSE): Earnings per share of $3.63 (versus $3.60 predicted). Revenue of $36.42 billion (versus $36.66 billion predicted).

Walmart shares were up more than 6% in pre-trading on Thursday, taking the stock to new all-time highs.

Walmart’s Chief financial officer John David Rainey highlighted the fact that e-commerce sales were up 22% YOY, as the retailer’s delivery business surpassed its store pickup volume for the first time.