Columns

TD Bank stock: Steer clear or buy the dip?

The perennial outperformer is embroiled in a money-laundering scandal. Is now the time to buy it at a discount?

wealthsimple-review.img

Investing

Wealthsimple review 2024

This Toronto-based fintech continues to attract Canadian investors with its low-fee robo-advisor, discount brokerage and money management services.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Warren Buffet illustration with the quote: "

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: May 12, 2024

Buffett is comfortable with Canada, Disney and Shopify disappoint in Q1 and Reddit has a great first earnings call.

Social media star Nathan Kennedy, a.k.a. New Money Nate

My MoneySense

New Money Nate urges followers to invest in themselves

Hamilton-based social media star Nathan Kennedy’s mix of motivational coaching and personal finance tips has struck a chord.

A man and woman celebrate the purchase of their second home by dancing in the living room

Real Estate

Buying a second home: How it works in Canada

Here’s what home owners and investors should know about the rules, financing options and tax implications of buying a...

Shopify office building

Stocks

Shopify shares sink as company posts Q1 loss

The Canadian tech company forecasts slower revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Agents discuss sale of vacation home

Ask a Planner

How much is capital gains tax in Canada?—and other reader questions answered

Last month’s federal budget introduced changes to capital gains tax in Canada. This has raised many questions about who...

Finance influencer Joyee Yang achieved financial freedom at a young age

My MoneySense

Make the smart money moves early: self-taught finfluencer Joyee Yang

The financial influencer shares her thoughts on debt, investing and putting every single dollar to work.

Oil sands worker on a pipeline

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: May 5, 2024

Amazon and Apple surprise to upside, oil sands welcome Trans Mountain, fast food’s mixed results, and Cameco slips.

