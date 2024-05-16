Canada Goose reports $5M Q4 profit, YOY revenue up 22%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX:GOOS) reported a profit in its fourth quarter compared with a loss a year earlier as its revenue rose 22%. The luxury parka maker says it earned net income attributable to shareholders of $5.0 million or $0.05 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $3.1 million or $0.03 per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue for the totalled $358.0 million, up from $293.2 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose says it earned $0.19 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $0.13 per diluted share a year earlier. The outlook for its 2025 financial year, Canada Goose says it expects total revenue to grow in the low-single-digits year-over-year. It also says its adjusted net income per diluted share for the full year is expected to grow by a mid-teen percentage compared with a year earlier.

Three months after Dax Dasilva returned to the helm of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. on an interim basis, the company says he’s staying put. The Montreal-based payments technology business said Thursday that Dasilva, Lightspeed’s founder, has been reappointed as chief executive on a permanent basis, dropping the interim tag from his title.

Dasilva stepped back into the CEO job on an interim basis in February after JP Chauvet left the company. Chauvet joined Lightspeed as chief revenue officer in October 2012 and replaced Dasilva in the top job in February 2022, when the founder became executive chair.

“We’re in a new phase,” Dasilva told analysts on a conference call to discuss the company’s latest results. “This is the profitable growth phase of Lightspeed, so (I’m) thrilled to be leading.”

That new phase, he said, has three objectives:

accelerating software revenue growth, advancing the adopting of Lightspeed’s financial services products and controlling costs.

To improve software revenue growth, Dasilva said the company would invest in product innovation, redeploy account managers to upsell clients and focus on customers that tend to adopt more software.

On the financial services front, the company wants to get more clients using not just its payments technology, but also its capital and instant deposit offerings. Dasilva’s final objective is to control costs and find more savings.