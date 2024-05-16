Canada Goose, Lightspeed report earnings
Luxury parka maker Canada Goose reports $5M Q4 profit, revenue up 22% from year ago. Lightspeed reappoints founder Dax Dasilva as CEO, reports Q4 revenue up 25%.
Luxury parka maker Canada Goose reports $5M Q4 profit, revenue up 22% from year ago. Lightspeed reappoints founder Dax Dasilva as CEO, reports Q4 revenue up 25%.
Two Canadian companies report their fourth-quarter earnings this week, along with some other news.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX:GOOS) reported a profit in its fourth quarter compared with a loss a year earlier as its revenue rose 22%. The luxury parka maker says it earned net income attributable to shareholders of $5.0 million or $0.05 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $3.1 million or $0.03 per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue for the totalled $358.0 million, up from $293.2 million in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose says it earned $0.19 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $0.13 per diluted share a year earlier. The outlook for its 2025 financial year, Canada Goose says it expects total revenue to grow in the low-single-digits year-over-year. It also says its adjusted net income per diluted share for the full year is expected to grow by a mid-teen percentage compared with a year earlier.
Three months after Dax Dasilva returned to the helm of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. on an interim basis, the company says he’s staying put. The Montreal-based payments technology business said Thursday that Dasilva, Lightspeed’s founder, has been reappointed as chief executive on a permanent basis, dropping the interim tag from his title.
Dasilva stepped back into the CEO job on an interim basis in February after JP Chauvet left the company. Chauvet joined Lightspeed as chief revenue officer in October 2012 and replaced Dasilva in the top job in February 2022, when the founder became executive chair.
“We’re in a new phase,” Dasilva told analysts on a conference call to discuss the company’s latest results. “This is the profitable growth phase of Lightspeed, so (I’m) thrilled to be leading.”
That new phase, he said, has three objectives:
To improve software revenue growth, Dasilva said the company would invest in product innovation, redeploy account managers to upsell clients and focus on customers that tend to adopt more software.
On the financial services front, the company wants to get more clients using not just its payments technology, but also its capital and instant deposit offerings. Dasilva’s final objective is to control costs and find more savings.
He already advanced this goal by laying off 280 staff last month, which the company estimates will lower its operational expenses by 10% in fiscal 2025. The company has also reduced expenses by moving its sales summit to a virtual format and reducing its office footprint.
To continue to uncover savings, chief financial officer Asha Bakshani said the company would undertake a “thorough review” of its global facilities to “identify areas where we can rationalize our footprint” and would re-examine contracts with partners and vendors.
Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD), which keeps its books in U.S. dollars (remaining values in this article are in U.S. currency), revealed its plan for the company the same day as it reported a loss of $32.5 million or $0.21 per share for the quarter ended March 31. The result compared with a loss of $74.5 million or $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter totalled $230.2 million, up from $184.2 million a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Lightspeed said it earned $8.5 million or $0.06 per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $400,000 or zero cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Lightspeed’s first quarter under Dax Dasilva confirms the company’s commitment to balancing growth with profitability,” Daniel Chan, a TD Securities analyst, said in a Thursday note to clients.
Lightspeed said it expects to report between $255 million and $260 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2025 and adjusted earnings of about $7 million.
Over the course of 2025, it believes it will see revenue growth of at least 20% and an adjusted profit of at least $40 million.
