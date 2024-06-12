Advertisement

A person walks past a Dollarama store in Montreal, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

News

Dollarama earnings report and upcoming growth

Dollarama ups stake in Latin American business Dollarcity, plans expansion to Mexico.

A sign outside of a National Bank of Canada branch

News

National Bank to buy Canadian Western Bank at $5 billion valuation

The deal will further consolidate the Canadian banking sector, following RBC's recent acquisition of HSBC.

News

Will the AI “gold rush” last?

Artificial intelligence systems could run out of human-written text used as chatbot training data by the end of the...

Lululemon store logo, as we report the yoga company's quarterly earnings and profit.

Stocks

Lululemon’s first quarter-earnings report: Profit turnaround

Lululemon sees first quarter net income hit $321 million and revenues up 10%.

For sale sign, as the real estate market responds to the Bank of Canada's rate cut.

Mortgages

Rates are going down—is now a good time to buy a house in Canada?

Bank of Canada's rate cut could spur housing demand as Toronto home sales fall in May.

Fireworks for the June 5 BoC lower rate announcement

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate cut on June 5, 2024

A Canadian man wearing headphones for self-care when dealing with financial stress.

News

FP Canada’s 2024 Financial Stress Index: What’s worrying Canadians right now

FP Canada’s Financial Stress Index for 2024 is in. Find out what Canadians think about when it comes to...

News

RBC earnings: A look at the bank’s Q2 financials

RBC reports Q2 profit up, returning more cash to shareholders after closing HSBC deal.

Spend

How to save on food and drinks at your next sports game or concert

Try these tactics to prevent pricey snacks and beverages from derailing your entertainment budget.

Credit Cards

Canadian consumer debt: How we’re paying for our credit cards

More Canadians only making minimum payment on credit cards, according to new TransUnion report.

