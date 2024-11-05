Inflation is now at 1.6%, below the Bank of Canada’s 2% target. Interest rates are falling rapidly and more cuts are on the way. The economy, while weak, has avoided a much-feared recession.

And maybe most importantly, wage growth has outpaced price growth for 20 consecutive months.

But a recent RBC analysis suggests that Canada’s economic recovery has been uneven, with “two contradictory trends.” Beneath the surface of the more encouraging economic statistics are some less flattering ones.

Who has benefitted from wage growth in Canada? Who hasn’t?

The top 40% of income earners have taken home 70% of wage growth over the last three years.

Household spending on a per-person basis is down.

And while low- and middle-income Canadians have devoted more of their pay to essentials and like food and shelter, the highest-income earners continue to amass significant savings.

“It’s very much a story of households in different income quintiles or different earnings brackets, if you will, are feeling the current economic environment very differently,” said RBC economist Carrie Freestone, who authored the report.

The Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes have contributed to that divergence. Steeper rates have increased the debt load of low- and middle-income households with mortgages or other loans. Meanwhile, people with higher incomes have been earning higher returns on their savings.