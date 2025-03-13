How prepping your taxes can soften the burden of U.S. and retaliatory tariffs

A recent survey by Leger and BDO found that 83% of Canadians are planning to alter their financial plans, including cutting back on spending and reducing debt. But tax is equally important. It’s all about what you can do to control one of the biggest eroders of both income and your capital, and that’s the amount of tax you pay. Remember, what matters is what you keep.

The good news is that you do have some control over the amount of tax you pay on income and wealth. By contrast, little can be done about sales taxes, property taxes, carbon taxes and tariffs—except to control your spending.

When it comes to your income taxes, there are two important things you can do right away, which by default can also help you cope with the worry that comes with the political developments around the globe:

1. Do a thorough financial assessment

For each family member in your household, create and analyze these three financial documents:

The personal net worth statement, the tax return and your financial plan.

The first two will need more immediate attention, and financial planning has a long-term strategy process attached to it.

The personal net worth statement

For a snapshot of your current wealth position, create or update your personal net worth statements for each family member. Get a good handle on your tax-efficiency gaps, by optimizing tax-assisted investments that still have contribution room: registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), registered education savings plans (RESPs), registered disability savings plans (RDSPs) and first-home savings accounts (FHSAs). For each, you will have to check for limits and if you and your family members qualify to hold these accounts.

Regarding non-financial assets, like real estate, check to see if you are well diversified. And ensure that you and your financial advisor understand tax accounting requirements for real estate and business interests and that you’re audit-proof. (More about advisors below, under Seek professional help.)

Then, look at your liabilities: your debt. Check if you have any tax-deductible debt and whether you are writing off any applicable interest costs. If not, arrange your affairs to do so. And find out how expensive your debt is. Take a closer look at the interest you are paying on each source and whether, in a lower-interest-rate environment, you can renegotiate costs.