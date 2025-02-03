Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025
Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc attends a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan.15, 2025.

Taxes

When does the capital gains tax inclusion rate increase take effect?

Ottawa defers effective date of capital gains changes to 2026 and promises exemptions for the tax inclusion increase..

When does the capital gains tax inclusion rate increase take effect?
A woman in the background is adding a "sold" card to a "for sale" real estate sign.

Real Estate

How it works: Capital gains tax on the sale of a property

When is capital gains tax payable on the sale of property? And at what rate are capital gains taxed?...

How it works: Capital gains tax on the sale of a property
A young man is smiles as he considers ways to minimize his capital gains tax

Taxes

Capital gains tax in Canada, explained

Learn how capital gains are taxed and how to avoid paying more taxes than necessary when selling your assets....

Capital gains tax in Canada, explained
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
A woman working a side hustle in food delivery holds her phone and smiles.

MoneyFlex

How to make more money in Canada: 6 side hustle ideas

If you’re looking for extra income to keep up with the rising cost of living, look no further than...

How to make more money in Canada: 6 side hustle ideas
A stylish woman laughs while standing on a street lined with office buildings

Save

The best chequing accounts in Canada for 2025

Canadians don’t expect much from their chequing accounts. But we’ve scouted out options that offer surprising features, from breaks...

The best chequing accounts in Canada for 2025
woman lies on psychiatrist's couch

Financial literacy

Why your therapist wants to talk to you about money

Finances can be a fraught subject, so don’t leave it out in psychotherapy.

Why your therapist wants to talk to you about money
House with Canadian flag: Will the housing markets open with the Bank of Canada's Jan. 29 rate announcement?

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on January 29, 2025

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on January 29, 2025

Advertisement