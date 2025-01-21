Advertisement

A Canadian home in the winter, which wo

Mortgages

Why are mortgages so expensive in Canada? A look at 2024 and 2025

Canadian dollar coins are displayed, as we look at the inflation rate in Canada

News

Canada’s inflation rate ticks lower to 1.8% in December, partly due to GST break

As Canada’s Consumer Price Index falls slightly from November, economists expect further Bank of Canada interest rate cuts.

Ask a Planner

Can seniors claim home renos on a tax return? If so, which ones?

Canadian seniors may be eligible for a tax credit on safety-related home renovations. Let’s look at the credits available...

Crypto

Donald Trump’s new meme coin: $Trump

Trump promotes new meme coin before taking office on pro-crypto agenda.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Investing

JPMorgan, Lululemon and more: The week in earnings

JPMorgan posts record profits, Lululemon raises guidance, Cogeco kickstarts three-year plan, and UnitedHealth beats expectations.

Smiling man on a sofa holding a phone and a coffee mug

Banking

3 financial goals to kick-start the new year

Close-up of hands giving a lucky money envelope with a gold snake design

Spend

Lunar New Year customs to kick off the Year of the Snake in 2025

Lunar New Year begins on Jan. 29. Many Asian Canadian families will welcome the Year of the Snake with...

Canadian holding a cellphone, considering making a complaint against mobile provider.

Save

Complaints against Rogers, Bell and other Canadian telcos at record levels

Increased phone, internet, and television service customer complaints were reported from 2023 to 2024, according to a watchdog report.

A worried young man in pajamas sits on his bed

Financial literacy

How to brighten up Blue Monday in 2025

Wishing for longer days and warmer weather? It could be Blue Monday, the most down day of the year....

