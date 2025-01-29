Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter point to 3%
The central bank announced its sixth cut in a row since June, as looming U.S. tariffs add uncertainty to the economic outlook.
Advertisement
The central bank announced its sixth cut in a row since June, as looming U.S. tariffs add uncertainty to the economic outlook.
The Bank of Canada delivered another interest rate cut on Wednesday, reducing its policy rate by a quarter-percentage point to 3%. But looming U.S. tariffs are weighing on the central bank’s economic outlook.
The cut, the central bank’s sixth consecutive one since June, comes as the bank said inflation is sitting around its 2% target and the economy is picking up speed.
“There are signs economic activity is gaining momentum as past interest rate cuts work their way through the economy,” Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said in prepared remarks.
But Canada’s economic outlook is clouded in uncertainty with U.S. tariffs looming.
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Canada with 25% tariffs on all goods, but when he might make good on his promise—and to what extent—remains to be seen.
In its monetary policy report released Wednesday, the Bank of Canada revised lower its GDP forecast.
It expects the country’s GDP to grow by 1.8% in 2025 and 2026, down from its previous projections of 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively.
The revised projection factors in lower population growth—and population decline in 2026 amid new federal immigration targets—and a downward revision to business investment from increasing policy uncertainty.
But the forecast assumes Trump won’t make good on his tariff threat. If he does, the outlook is far bleaker.
“We don’t know the scope of retaliatory measures or what fiscal supports will be provided,” Macklem said.
“And even when we know more about what is going to happen, it will still be difficult to be precise about the economic impacts because we have little experience with tariffs of the magnitude being proposed.”
“Any tariffs could hit the economy hard, but the bank hinted today that it might have to refrain from providing monetary policy support, because otherwise there could be a risk that inflation takes off again,” Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist at Capital Economics.
“That is in turn a risk to our view that the Bank will cut twice more this year.”
The central bank presented four scenarios if the U.S. hits Canada with 25% tariffs, and Canada responding in kind dollar-for-dollar.
The impact of tariffs, the Bank of Canada projected, would lower Canada’s GDP by 2.4% in the first year whenever tariffs come in.
Such a scenario—what the central bank is calling its “benchmark calibration”—assumed Canadian exports react to price changes in line with historical norms and the cost of tariffs were fully passed on to consumer prices over three years.
So, if Trump imposed tariffs this year, the shock could be large enough to send Canada into a recession—by comparison of the Bank of Canada’s projection of a 1.8 GDP growth in 2025.
In another scenario, using the same parameters as the benchmark except the cost of tariffs are passed on in half the amount of time, the impact to Canada’s inflation rate in the first year could be 0.8% in the first year, and 1.3% in the next year.
CIBC Capital Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld said interest rates are “still too high” considering the weakness in the jobs market and easing inflation.
“The combination of a labour market that the bank describes as “soft” and underlying inflation judged to be near 2% tilts the policy balance towards a further (three-quarters of a percentage point) in cuts in our forecast, particularly as the tariff threat weighs on confidence,” he said in a note to clients.
“On tariffs, the bank is in the throes of a major research effort, but seems to believe, as we do, that a trade war would have only a temporary lift to inflation, but could entail a material hit to growth that wasn’t factored into their forecasts.”
In December, the Bank of Canada signalled that more rate cuts would be coming through 2025, but it would take a more gradual approach to them—in contrast to the back-to-back jumbo cuts that closed out 2024.
“Strikingly, in its policy statement, the bank dropped the line from December that ‘we will be evaluating the need for further reductions in the policy rate one decision at a time’ and it was not replaced with anything resembling forward guidance,” said Brown.
“That decision may reflect the fact that the policy rate is now within the bank’s 2.25% to 3.25% neutral range estimate, or it may reflect uncertainty about how the bank might need to respond if tariffs are imposed.”
Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized quote, whether you’re buying, renewing or refinancing.
The Bank of Canada cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, bringing it to 3%. Here is the text of the central bank’s decision:
The Bank of Canada today reduced its target for the overnight rate to three per cent, with the Bank Rate at 3.25 per cent and the deposit rate at 2.95 per cent. The Bank is also announcing its plan to complete the normalization of its balance sheet, ending quantitative tightening. The Bank will restart asset purchases in early March, beginning gradually so that its balance sheet stabilizes and then grows modestly, in line with growth in the economy.
Projections in the January Monetary Policy Report (MPR) published today are subject to more-than-usual uncertainty because of the rapidly evolving policy landscape, particularly the threat of trade tariffs by the new administration in the United States. Since the scope and duration of a possible trade conflict are impossible to predict, this MPR provides a baseline forecast in the absence of new tariffs.
In the MPR projection, the global economy is expected to continue growing by about three per cent over the next two years. Growth in the United States has been revised up, mainly due to stronger consumption. Growth in the euro area is likely to be subdued as the region copes with competitiveness pressures. In China, recent policy actions are boosting demand and supporting near-term growth, although structural challenges remain. Since October, financial conditions have diverged across countries. U.S. bond yields have risen, supported by strong growth and more persistent inflation. In contrast, yields in Canada are down slightly. The Canadian dollar has depreciated materially against the U.S. dollar, largely reflecting trade uncertainty and broader strength in the U.S. currency. Oil prices have been volatile and in recent weeks have been about $5 higher than was assumed in the October MPR.
In Canada, past cuts to interest rates have started to boost the economy. The recent strengthening in both consumption and housing activity is expected to continue. However, business investment remains weak. The outlook for exports is being supported by new export capacity for oil and gas.
Canada’s labour market remains soft, with the unemployment rate at 6.7 per cent in December. Job growth has strengthened in recent months, after lagging growth in the labour force for more than a year. Wage pressures, which have proven sticky, are showing some signs of easing.
The Bank forecasts GDP growth will strengthen in 2025. However, with slower population growth because of reduced immigration targets, both GDP and potential growth will be more moderate than was expected in October. Following growth of 1.3 per cent in 2024, the Bank now projects GDP will grow by 1.8 per cent in both 2025 and 2026, somewhat higher than potential growth. As a result, excess supply in the economy is gradually absorbed over the projection horizon.
CPI inflation remains close to two per cent, with some volatility due to the temporary suspension of the GST/HST on some consumer products. Shelter price inflation is still elevated but it is easing gradually, as expected. A broad range of indicators, including surveys of inflation expectations and the distribution of price changes among components of the CPI, suggests that underlying inflation is close to two per cent. The Bank forecasts CPI inflation will be around the two per cent target over the next two years.
Setting aside threatened U.S. tariffs, the upside and downside risks around the outlook are reasonably balanced. However, as discussed in the MPR, a protracted trade conflict would most likely lead to weaker GDP and higher prices in Canada.
With inflation around two per cent and the economy in excess supply, Governing Council decided to reduce the policy rate a further 25 basis points to three per cent. The cumulative reduction in the policy rate since last June is substantial. Lower interest rates are boosting household spending and, in the outlook published today, the economy is expected to strengthen gradually and inflation to stay close to target. However, if broad-based and significant tariffs were imposed, the resilience of Canada’s economy would be tested. We will be following developments closely and assessing the implications for economic activity, inflation and monetary policy in Canada. The Bank is committed to maintaining price stability for Canadians.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Turning point for renters: Rent prices should see relief this year, but markets still tight.
As the affordable first car becomes increasingly hard to find for young buyers, auto experts offer these tips for...
Created By
Ratehub.ca
Increased phone, internet, and television service customer complaints were reported from 2023 to 2024, according to a watchdog report.
Four reasons why you might not want to tap your RRSPs to become mortgage-free.
Is it better to invest your money or use it to pay down your mortgage or other debt? It...
Sponsored By
Simplii Financial
The increase to the capital gains inclusion rate is going ahead—at least for now, says Canada’s Finance Department.
You have so many options for finding the best mortgage rate for you. Here’s how you can compare some...
These 10 words and phrases captured 2024’s financial mood. From coffee badging to underconsumption-core, these are the trends on...