News

When will rent costs in Canada stop increasing?

Turning point for renters: Rent prices should see relief this year, but markets still tight.

Auto

Do affordable starter cars still exist?

As the affordable first car becomes increasingly hard to find for young buyers, auto experts offer these tips for...

A Canadian home in the winter, which wo

Mortgages

Why are mortgages so expensive in Canada? A look at 2024 and 2025

Canadian holding a cellphone, considering making a complaint against mobile provider.

Save

Complaints against Rogers, Bell and other Canadian telcos at record levels

Increased phone, internet, and television service customer complaints were reported from 2023 to 2024, according to a watchdog report.

Columns

Should I cash my RRSP to pay off my mortgage?

Four reasons why you might not want to tap your RRSPs to become mortgage-free.

Canadian deciding between debt and investing holds two piggy banks.

Investing

Invest or pay off debt: A comprehensive guide for Canadians

Is it better to invest your money or use it to pay down your mortgage or other debt? It...

A middle-aged couple dance in their new condo

Cash Allocation

Your home sold—now what?

Justin Trudeau announces his resignation at a press conference

News

CRA to continue administering changes to capital gains tax during prorogation

The increase to the capital gains inclusion rate is going ahead—at least for now, says Canada’s Finance Department.

A man holds a miniature wooden home in his hands

Mortgages

The best 5-year fixed mortgage rates in Canada

You have so many options for finding the best mortgage rate for you. Here’s how you can compare some...

A woman uses her phone and laptop on a sunny patio with a cocktail

News

10 financial buzzwords we kept hearing in 2024

These 10 words and phrases captured 2024’s financial mood. From coffee badging to underconsumption-core, these are the trends on...

