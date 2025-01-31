LeBlanc promised to table legislation related to the capital gains inclusion rate changes along with an increase to the lifetime gains exemption and a new incentive for entrepreneurs “in due course.”

“The deferral of the increase to the capital gains inclusion rate will provide certainty to Canadians, whether they be individuals or business owners, as we quickly approach tax season,” LeBlanc said in a statement. “Given the current context, our government felt that it was the responsible thing to do.”

Why did the inclusion rate increase for capital gains tax?

The hike being deferred is meant to raise the portion of capital gains on which companies pay tax to two-thirds from one-half. The policy would also apply to individuals with capital gains earnings above $250,000.

While the hike was proposed in the Liberals’ latest federal budget and introduced later as a ways and means motion, it hasn’t passed in Parliament, which is prorogued until March 24.

What are capital gains? A capital gain is the increase in value on any asset or security since the time it was purchased, and it is “realized” when the asset or security is sold. (Similarly, a capital loss is realized when you sell an asset that has decreased in value since the time of purchase.) Capital gains (or losses) can happen on stocks, mutual funds and real estate. Read “What are capital gains?” in the MoneySense Glossary

However, the Canada Revenue Agency had already started to administer the changes because parliamentary convention dictates that taxation proposals are effective as soon as the government tables a notice of ways and means motion.

The tax agency previously said it would only stop administering the policy if Parliament resumes and the government signals it will no longer proceed with the proposed changes to capital gains taxation.

The decision to begin collecting tax before it was made law “created months of uncertainty and a tax-filing nightmare for working Canadians across our country,” pointed out Conservative MPs Jasraj Singh Hallan and Adam Chambers in a joint statement.

Do Canadians need to file capital gains tax rates around the new inclusion levels?

Some Canadians were unsure whether to file taxes as if the capital gains hike would become law or take the chance of skirting the policy because parliament isn’t slated to reconvene for two more months and many are predicting the Liberal government will fall after it selects a new leader in March.