The reason: the world relies on technology—and these companies, in one way or another, are a part of our daily lives. Still, the uneven performance over the past year has left some Canadian investors wondering if they should continue to invest in the Magnificent 7 or buy stocks of the other 493 companies that make up North America’s largest stock market index, the S&P 500.

Personally, I don’t view this as an either-or situation. I think Canadian investors should be looking at both sides—all the time. Not just when the markets fluctuate.

Big tech in 2024 and how we got here

The Magnificent 7 and other large-cap tech companies had a tremendous run coming out of 2022. That’s when the central banks in North America and Europe stopped raising interest rates, and generative artificial intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT emerged as game-changers. In 2023, the markets were off to the races, led by the tech sector and particularly the companies that design, build and use the computer chips that make generative AI possible.

In 2024, Big Tech continued to be on a roll until March. In the spring, it started to slip, causing the markets to dip and investors everywhere to worry about a possible correction. Instead, the markets rebounded in May. In July, the Magnificent 7 took the markets to new heights at the start of the month before a selloff at the end of the month, leading to an even steeper fall for the markets.

And, so, here we are again. Investors around the world are questioning just how much bigger the Magnificent 7 can get and if it’s time to focus on other sectors.

Why tech and Magnificent 7 stocks may still be good investments

When I design a portfolio, I look for three things:

Protection, dividend income, and growth.

This is how I diversify, and this is why I think every portfolio needs to have some large-cap companies—including the Magnificent 7.

This doesn’t mean we all need to own the seven magnificent stocks. I don’t think of Tesla as a technology company with the same growth and earnings potential as, say, Microsoft or Apple. The key here is to look at the companies that still represent good value. And yes, even with high valuations, there are still companies within the Magnificent 7 that continue to be attractive. I think Google, Meta and Amazon represent good value, especially when you consider long-term growth.