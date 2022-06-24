What records do crypto investors need for taxes?
Sponsored By
CoinSmart
If you buy and sell cryptocurrency, your earnings are considered either business income or capital gains. Find out what records you need to keep for taxes.
Sponsored By
CoinSmart
If you buy and sell cryptocurrency, your earnings are considered either business income or capital gains. Find out what records you need to keep for taxes.
Advertisement
I invest in crypto as a business. What records do I need to keep for my income taxes?
—Marc
Advertisement
There are a few layers to this question, Marc, so I’ll break down the answer into three parts: business income vs. capital gains, what records the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) might ask for, and a few tips for tax time.
Here’s why the distinction matters: In Canada, business income and capital gains are taxed differently: 100% of business income is taxable, while only 50% of capital gains are taxable.
If you invest in bitcoin, ethereum or other cryptocurrencies, you may be wondering which activities are taxable. Buying and holding crypto isn’t a taxable event, nor is transferring crypto between two wallets you hold. But if you cash it out, sell it, spend it (including buying a different crypto) or give it away, that’s taxable.
To determine if your crypto earnings should be taxed as business income or capital gains, the CRA looks at different aspects of your trading activity, such as:
“Business activities normally involve some regularity or a repetitive process over time. Each situation has to be looked at separately,” the CRA says on its website. “In some cases, a single transaction can be considered a business, for example when it is an adventure or concern in the nature of trade. Whether you are carrying on a business or not must be determined on a case by case basis.”
Learn more about how the CRA views cryptocurrency trading, as well as crypto mining and crypto staking, and bookmark MoneySense’s guide to crypto and taxes.
Whether your crypto activity is considered a business, an investment or a hobby, you must keep detailed records for the previous six years, including:
If you are a crypto miner, you will need to keep the following records:
Advertisement
You can track the information listed above using a spreadsheet or a crypto portfolio tracker app.
Remember, trading one crypto for another, cashing out your coins, buying goods or services with crypto, and gifting crypto are all taxable events. Keep close track of the coin ledger so that you can pull all related information, including transaction types, dates and the values of the cryptocurrencies in Canadian dollars. This is considerably simpler if you use a single crypto exchange or trading platform.
In Canada, the deadline to file a personal income tax return is April 30 each year. If you or your spouse is self-employed, the filing deadline is June 15, but any taxes owing are still due April 30. (Read more about income taxes.)
It’s illegal not to report income—including crypto income—and you’ll owe interest and perhaps penalties on overdue taxes, so don’t wait for the CRA to come knocking. If you need help to figure out your tax liabilities, it’s a good idea to consult a tax professional sooner rather than later.
Jeremy Koven is the Chief Operating Officer and a co-founder of CoinSmart, a Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform. Sign up for an account* with the code money30 and receive CAD$30 in bitcoin when you deposit a minimum of CAD$100.
Advertisement
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense (owned by Ratehub Inc.) which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We are committed to looking at all available products in the market, and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Who killed bitcoin? Will we have a recession, stagflation...
Tax season is over! If you owe money to...
There are tax, estate and other implications when inheriting...
Anne wants to take extra RRIF withdrawals beyond her...
Presented By
Horizons ETFs
The author of the Ambitious Adulting blog shares the...
Warren is trying to crunch the numbers on borrowing...
Creating a will is a good thing to do....
When researching what to do with the ETFs in...
If you’ve taken on debt to get your diploma,...