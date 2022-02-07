NFTs are unique, non-replicable digital tokens that represent ownership of a digital or real-world asset. “Non-fungible” means the tokens are not interchangeable, unlike fungible assets like loonies or bitcoins. Like other digital assets, NFTs can be bought and sold.

NFTs have been around for some time, but they burst into the public consciousness in March 2021 when a digital collage by artist Beeple, Everydays: The First 5000 Days, sold at auction for an eye-popping US$69 million.

The crypto frenzy hit a new high in the third quarter of 2021, driving sales of NFTs to US$10.7 billion, according to market tracker DappRadar. NFTs’ allure and legitimacy as an investment asset continue to grow as celebrities, sports stars and corporations get in the game as both buyers and sellers. It’s little surprise that the global NFT market is projected to reach US$80 billion by 2025. If you’re curious about investing in NFTs, here’s a primer to help you understand how they work, which industries they influence and how to buy them.

How do NFTs work?

NFTs run on a blockchain network, a digital ledger that records all cryptocurrency transactions. The tokens are bought and sold on NFT marketplaces, and transactions are typically paid for with ethereum (ether), since most NFTs are part of that blockchain. Once purchased, tokens are stored in their owners’ NFT-compatible digital wallets as collectors’ items that could appreciate in value independently, depending on how scarce they are.

“The underlying blockchain enables anyone to view the history of the asset and verify its authenticity, while also facilitating any transfer or trading of the asset,” says John Wu, president of Ava Labs, a team supporting development of the Avalanche public blockchain (AVAX).

The blockchain technology denotes an official copy of a piece of digital media, allowing musicians, artists, athletes and sports franchises to profit from selling digital goods—anything from gifs to virtual houses. Even tweets can become digital assets, as shown by Twitter co-founder and former chief executive Jack Dorsey and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

“Big names entering the space draw more attention to the entire asset class and technology underpinning NFTs, and that is undeniably positive for anyone building these projects,” says Wu. NFTs’ entry into the mainstream this year has a been prominent theme in the digital assets market, he adds.

How NFTs have impacted art, music and more

The demand for NFTs has caused a global rush of creators and investors scrambling to get a piece of the action. As a result, these tokens are disrupting a wide range of industries that long relied on conventional means of doing business.