Based on market capitalization, XRP was the third strongest cryptocurrency as recently as in 2020, behind only, but now sits at the sixth spot, just above dogecoin, with a market capitalization of nearly US$29 billion, as of July 9, 2021, per CoinMarketCap.

What is XRP (or is it Ripple)?

While the terms XRP and Ripple are often used interchangeably in both financial media and the cryptosphere, they are, in fact, different entities.

Ripple is a money transfer network that facilitates cheaper and faster cross-border payments. XRP is a cryptocurrency that runs on a decentralized, open-source public ledger called the XRP Ledger. Both the coin and the ledger were created by Ripple Labs.

There are three separate, though interconnected, pieces to Ripple. These are:

XRP – the actual cryptocurrency

RippleNet – the payment and remittance network

Ripple Labs – the company developing XRP, RippleNet and other blockchain services for financial institutions

RippleNet has a growing network of providers spanning 47 countries. More than 100 banks, including Bank of America, Santander Bank, American Express and Japan’s SBI Remit, have signed up to use the Ripple protocol. “However, it’s important to note that the use of XRP is not a requirement for partners on RippleNet,” says Gaby Hui, director at Merkle Science, a predictive blockchain monitoring and investigative platform that helps crypto companies, financial institutions and government entities prevent illegal activities using cryptocurrency.

Nevertheless, Ripple solves real-world problems for large financial institutions, which, she says, will ultimately trickle down to small and medium businesses (SMBs).

In effect, as a bridge currency, XRP “can facilitate exchanges for a variety of fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies, and even commodities like gold,” Hui says.

XRP transactions cost a fraction of traditional international money transfers and are processed within three to five seconds, making it a much faster and more efficient way of moving money across borders.