Boosting the portfolio for the commodities EV supercycle

A commodities supercycle occurs when the demand for base metals and other commodities increases significantly, as those “things” are needed for the production of the goods that we consume. And, right now, the chatter around a potential commodities supercycle is accelerating on financial sites and financial news networks. This Reuters article from early January set the stage.

Supercycles can arise in a period of economic rebirth, such as what we might see coming out of the pandemic.

From that Reuters piece, citing the opinion of investment bank Goldman Sachs…

“A supercycle can be defined as “decades-long, above-trend movements in a wide range of base material prices” deriving from a structural change in demand.”

Goldman started making the call for a supercycle in October of 2020.

This Yahoo Finance post published Feb. 10 says commodities may have just begun a new supercycle. In that article, you’ll find a chart showing previous supercycles, where we can see the slight price blip (for the commodities index) for the recent price acceleration.

From that Yahoo Finance post…

“A long-term boom across the commodities complex appears likely with Wall Street betting on a strong economic recovery from the pandemic and hedging against inflation, JPMorgan analysts led by Marko Kolanovic said in a report on Wednesday. Prices may also jump as an ‘unintended consequence’ of the fight against climate change, which threatens to constrain oil supplies while boosting demand for metals needed to build renewable energy infrastructure, batteries and electric vehicles, the bank said.”