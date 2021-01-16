The stock markets kick off 2021

So far, the stock markets of 2021 have picked up where they left off in 2020: with more gains.

And sector by sector, we are seeing some losers of 2020 becoming winners in 2021; most notably, energy and financials have turned things around.

The following table is courtesy of Seeking Alpha. (YTD = Year to Date, the performance so far in 2021). This table is from Thurs., Jan. 14.

Technology is taking a bit of a breather year-to-date, while REITs (real estate) continue to face pressure. Meanwhile, healthcare, those consumer discretionaries and basic materials continue to be Steady Eddies.

And we see the rotation to smaller and mid-cap offerings that were left behind in 2020:

Will inflation come calling?

Another theme that is gaining steam is the “threat” of meaningful and rising inflation. That’s thanks to the stimulus dollars and the creation of monies by central banks that is well above the rate of economic growth. Eventually, those dollars will find their way into the economy and they will chase those goods and services.

In The Globe and Mail, Scott Barlow penned an article in response a report by Morgan Stanley chief economist Chetan Ahya, which outlined five reasons why investors must prepare for inflation pressure. From that post:

“Policy-makers were unfettered by moral hazard concerns and had little hesitation about underwriting household and corporate income losses to an unprecedented degree. In particular, while unemployment cost US households US$330 billion in wage income, they have already received US$1 trillion in aggregate in transfers.”