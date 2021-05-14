The Nasdaq is having a bad day…and month

Wow, what a week. Stocks are taking it on the chin in Canada, the United States and around the globe. And U.S. tech stocks that led positive gains in 2020 are getting hit harder than the broad market.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is down 7% over the last month, while the S&P 500 (IVV) is down 1.5%. The Nasdaq is below where it was on January 8, 2021. The tech-heavy, and certainly still growth-heavy Nasdaq is having trouble finding another gear, falling 2.6% on Tuesday, May 11, its worst day since March.

Nasdaq can’t break out of the gravity of 2021—and that gravity is the force of inflation fears and the fear of rising rates.

Investors, when they factor in inflation fears, will move away from tech stocks because they think of tech stocks as longer-duration assets which will not pay until well into the future.

On Tuesday of this week, the U.S. released inflation (CPI) data that surprised with its upside implications: Meaningful inflation is being created in the very early stages of the economic reboot.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics yesterday showed that inflation this year, from January to April, climbed at its fastest pace since 2008. The Consumer Price Index came in at 4.2% vs. expectations of 3.6%, which is already ahead of the Fed’s 2% target.

This from S&P Global, sent to my email inbox…

“According to economists, rising unemployment and high inflation (‘stagflation’) may be the result if the money supply is pumped too hard and fast by the authorities, especially if there is also a supply shock—a spike in the oil price, for example. The current massive U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus, combined with soaring raw material prices, last Friday’s employment report shocker and yesterday’s eye-watering inflation print—MoM growth was the highest since 1982—have spooked the markets.”