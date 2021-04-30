The energy reality, the energy divide

There’s nothing like the topic of investing in Canadian energy producers to get a gusher of emotions and opinions. No stranger to this space, Eric Nutall of Ninepoint Partners offered up (what I think is) a wonderful piece on the global and Canadian energy reality.

These days, it’s a fortunate but tough spot—to be a money manager focusing on oil. Here’s the headline from that National Post article:

“Eric Nuttall: Should I be grappling with my own ‘existential threat’ as an energy fund manager with a focus on oil?”

The article frames the current energy reality for Canada and on a global scale. Including …

“The world prior to COVID-19 consumed 102 million barrels of oil every single day and is projected to be back to that level by the end of this year.

“Roughly 60% of oil is used for transportation, while the remaining 40% is used for things such as petrochemicals, lubricants, and agriculture for which there is no real alternative.”

The use of oil and the need for oil will continue to increase for many years. Like you, I wish that we could “get off oil,” but that is not about to happen any time soon. I encourage you to read Nuttall’s post to obtain a topline view of that energy reality.

I shared that Financial Post article on Twitter to put the energy idea on the table for Twitter #investorfriends and bloggers. And in a recent MoneySense column, I looked at the hesitancy of most Canadian equity fund managers. They are not enticed by the amount of free cash flow, nor the profits that Canadian oil producers are likely about to deliver. Let’s call that “energy hesitancy.” They are not increasing their weightings in the sector.