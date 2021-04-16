Why you need to consider scarcity cred

Scott Galloway, a marketing prof at New York University’s Stern School of Business, gives us the goods on goods that are scarce on his blog No Mercy/No Malice. He calls it scarcity cred. And it’s worth paying attention to because there can be incredible value when an object is in demand and there is only one object (or a few objects) to obtain. It’s pure supply and demand, and it appears to be the root of all value that we place on things and ideas.

There is only one Mona Lisa, the most valuable painting. There are only a handful of extremely valuable Babe Ruth rookie baseball cards. A catcher’s mitt Ruth used in school sold for $341,600 at an auction, and Ruth jerseys are worth multiples of that. A Babe Ruth jersey set a record when it sold for $5.64 million—the most expensive item of sports memorabilia ever.

That Galloway post weaves in the story of musician David Bowie, who created “Bowie Bonds.” It is a fascinating read, as Bowie allowed investors to profit from the sales of his entire music catalogue.

The Professor says there are two attributes that we humans instinctively pursue: trust and scarcity. There was great trust in the music and ability of Mr. Bowie. Those items were scarce.

Sliding into the present, Galloway notes that bitcoin is also scarce:

“The entire $2T crypto asset class rests on scarcity cred. Bitcoin’s attractiveness as a store of value is a function of its scarcity cred, as it has a built-in limit of 21 million coins. Compare that to the USD: Almost 30% of the U.S. money supply has been created since 2020.”

Yikes, that U.S. money supply number is scary. That is some scary non-scarcity.

And, of course, not everyone gets this new digital creation and this new type of scarcity. From that same post…