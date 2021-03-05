Stock markets tried to recover from last week’s bond scare

By March 1, the bond scare appeared to be over, stocks were back to their habit of moving higher. In fact, on Monday the S&P 500 had its best day since June.

It appears to be a game of cat and mouse—one the markets are still trying to figure this out. A stronger economy is good right? Well no, wait a minute, that economic growth might eventually lead to higher inflation and higher bond yields that hurt stocks. Inflation is scary and real—and lasting inflation, we hardly know ya. It’s been a while since we’ve seen real inflation. That is a U.S. link, but Canada largely will follow those trends.

Last week, I covered how those bonds are a threat to stocks. Are we really in store for a continued and meaningful rise in rates? Of course, that’s not good for bond investors as higher rates leads to lower bond prices (there is an inverse relationship between the two).

I truly enjoy being an armchair economist and lately have spent too much time investigating this topic of inflation and rates. One of the most reputable voices on the subject is Lacy Hunt, an economist and executive vice-president of Hoisington Investment Management Company. This is an incredible post from August of 2020, on BNN Bloomberg.

From that post …

“The technological changes today are more evolutionary, not revolutionary. The production function is one of the most fundamental relationships in all of economics, and it’s telling us we’re facing a period of difficult growth. Given these other circumstances, it’s going to be one in which the inflation rate is going to be trending down, possibly at a much greater risk of deflation than inflation.”

Cut to Thursday, Feb. 3, 2021: The U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman took questions for a Wall Street Journal jobs summit. The event was highly anticipated and closely watched. On the inflation front, Powell offered…

“We may see prices moving up, but not staying up. We see global disinflationary pressures and they are not going to go away overnight.”