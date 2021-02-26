The greatest threat to stocks might be…bonds

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index fell by some 8% from last week into this Thursday.

During that same period, the cap-weighted S&P 500 was down by over 3.0%.

It wasn’t so much the fall that was making investors nervous, but the chatter about inflation, and rising bond yields and interest rates. It was the reason for this modest correction.

On Twitter, Lisa Abramowicz offered…

“The gap between 2 & 10-year Treasury yields has doubled in less than four months, rising to the highest since 2016. The pace of the rise raises questions about whether there’s enough surprisingly positive economic data to justify this quick of a move.”

Government bond yields in the United States are surging. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is around 1.5%, its highest in a year. The yield has more than doubled in just six months.

From this tweet—who says bonds can’t be volatile?

Surging commodity prices and government bond yields continued to fan fears of a damaging rise in inflation. The main driving force may be the possibility that consumer spending is unleashed when we get to the other side of the pandemic.