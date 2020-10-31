We touched on the recent success of Wealthsimple when we made sense of the markets for the week of October 5th. From that post I offered…

“Wealthsimple accounted for 18% of trading accounts opening in Canada in the second quarter. And they doubled the total Wealthsimple client base from 250,000 to 500,000 in the first six months of 2020.”

And now one of the big Canadian banks wants a piece of that action.

On Tuesday, they launched TD GoalAssist, a new trading app (available for mobile devices only) that allows Canadians access to a very robust online educational platform. Investors can then complete an online questionnaire to help (make that “assist”) them in creating an appropriate investment portfolio. The app will continually monitor and track the user’s goals and progress, and it will prompt them to stay within the appropriate risk level.

On the app, investors can then trade TD exchange traded funds (ETFs) with zero commissions and have the ability to trade stocks listed on major North American exchanges. There are no investment minimums or monthly fees. Investors will pay $9.99 per trade for stocks.

Wealthsimple Trade was out first with free stock trades—a trend that took hold in the U.S. market but has been slow to catch on in Canada. Obviously, TD did not take that bait. It looks like there will be no discount brokerage price war, or rush to deliver free trades in Canada. (You can check out this post on the best online brokerages in Canada in 2020 for more on fees and minimums.)

TD GoalAssist is also taking on the accelerating Canadian robo-advisor trend. I’ve chatted with many of these investment firms and they tell me business has been very robust in 2020. Canadians are continually looking for simple and effective and low-fee digital investment solutions.

Investors who do not want to select their own stocks and ETFs can choose a robo-advisor-like option. They simply fill out a questionnaire that measures time horizon, goals and risk tolerance level to then suggest an all-in-one and comprehensive ETF portfolio. (TD recently released the TD One Click Portfolios.)