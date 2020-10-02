Photo by Element5 Digital from Pexels

Each week, Cut the Crap Investing founder Dale Roberts shares financial headlines and offers context for Canadian investors.

The markets and the not-so-presidential presidential debate

Last Tuesday’s U.S. presidential debate was certainly the political and perhaps stock market news event of the week. Problem was, the debate was not presidential. In fact it was more of a verbal brawl than a political debate.

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden argued and yelled and talked over each other, relentlessly. No one won, in my opinion.

In anticipation of the debate, stock markets were quite nervous. U.S. futures were down Monday night. Some investors are concerned that President Trump will not recognize or accept an election defeat, and stock markets do not like uncertainty.

Adding to the drama, on Friday morning it was announced that President Trump and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19, ramping up the uncertainty exponentially.

But then, the markets found something else shiny to look at: the prospect of another stimulus package in the U.S. Stocks were up modestly (.77%) on Wednesday following the debate.. Stocks were also positive on Thursday as well.

This is a good time to remind investors to focus on what we can control. We certainly can’t control the U.S. Presidential election. And perhaps, over time, the stock markets won’t care, either. Twitter friend and financial advisor Markus Muhs shared this meme to honour the occasion (of the debate and election):

As investors, our success will largely be determined by the success of the companies we own. We invest in companies and economies, not presidents.