The greenification commodities supercycle

While there may be a broader commodities supercycle underway, what appears to be more of a sure thing is the green commodities supercycle. To reach our global net-zero CO2 targets by 2050, and the interim targets for 2030, nations around the world will have to produce a spectacular number of electric vehicles and produce clean energy at a prodigious rate.

It will take an incredible amount of materials (commodities) to build those vehicles and batteries, and to create the amount of clean energy required to meet those goals.

Setting the table for the greenification of the commodities supercycle is this article in the Financial Post. by David Rosenberg, who created an index to track these commodities:

“On the metals/mining front, the World Bank estimates more than 3 billion tons of metals and minerals will be needed for renewable energy infrastructure by 2050 in order to achieve the goals from the Paris Agreement. We include copper, graphite, nickel, lithium and cobalt, since all are essential in the electrification process, the transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, and the building of energy storage technologies—a requirement in the widespread adoption of renewable sources as energy demand and energy supply do not match as easily compared to fossil fuel sources.”

Within that post Rosenberg frames the amount of additional commodities that will be required, citing an International Monetary Fund report. The need for lithium and cobalt are expected to rise by a factor of six; copper demand will increase twofold; the nickel requirements will increase by four times. Much more silver will also be required, but not to the same degree as the aforementioned list.

Most of that increase will occur before 2030, as we do need to get a move on to save the planet for future generations.

I was up early this morning and I did solve the climate crisis. Post to follow on that.☮️And here's how much we'd have to ramp up greenification to meet the 2030 target. @HennigarRd @myownadvisor @matlitalien @TheDividendGuy pic.twitter.com/9G8KZb70Ti — CutTheCrapInvesting (@67Dodge) November 23, 2021

The Guardian quotes Mark Lewis, chief sustainability strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management: